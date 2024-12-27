International Financial Organization Expands Scholarships For FIU Business Students

The Financial & International Banking Association (FIBA) renewed its commitment to the Dr. Felix Reyler Memorial Scholarship Fund at FIU Business with a $75,000 gift to help students focus on academics.

"This gift will help support the next generation of business leaders by helping advance the academic mission of the college and increase scholarship support for business students, as is core to FIBA's mission," said Ivan Garces (BBA '90, MST '95), chair of group's executive committee.

The organization, which promotes international banking, finance and commerce, is committed to investing and promoting education and advancing professional development. Partnerships between FIBA and FIU date back nearly two decades.

"Since 2007, FIBA has been a key ally in providing essential certifications and scholarships which support our outstanding students in accounting, finance, management and international business," said Kenneth Jessell, FIU president. "Through this collaboration, we're shaping the next generation of global finance leaders."

In 2017, FIBA committed to the scholarship, which provides up to $7,500 per year to a full-time junior or senior FIU Business undergraduate student majoring in accounting, finance, management or international Business. FIU Business tries to award two students each year.

The organization's relationship with the university began in 2007 when the bankers established the FIBA Anti Money Laundering Compliance Associate Certification program, focused on anti-money laundering training and compliance, at FIU. Today they offer joint certificates in three programs:

FIBA Anti Money Laundering Certified Associate

FIBA Certified Professional in Anti Money Laundering

FIBA Certified Wealth Management Associate

Garces noted that FIBA's influence spans over 87 countries, boasting a membership of nearly 9,000 credentialed individuals. This year, 21 organizations have completed the organization's board training programs, and 626 participants have taken an academy course or a certification.

"FIBA has become driving force within the financial services industry, empowering professionals and institutions alike to navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance and risk management," Garces said. "Through our certification programs, through our education programs, we help empower the next generation of financial leaders in our communities to take on those challenges."

