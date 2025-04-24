2023: Doing Business In Texas, USA

Doing Business in Texas

1. What is the current business climate in your jurisdiction including major political, economic and/or legal activities on the horizon in your country that could have a big impact on businesses?

We currently have a business-friendly climate in Texas. Our jurisdiction has seen a large, inbound increase of individuals and corporations relocating to our market. Texas boasts lower housing costs, lower tax rates, an experienced talent pool, and regulations that have made it easier for companies to operate. A few notable companies that have relocated or that will be relocating their headquarters to Texas include: Toyota, Tesla, McKesson, AECOM, Oracle, and Charles Schwab. Texas now has the most Fortune 500 companies of any state.

2. From what countries do you see the most inbound investment? What about outbound?

Inbound investment: Japan, Netherlands, Canada, United Kingdom, and Germany.

Outbound investment: United Kingdom, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, and Canada.

3. In what industries/sectors are you seeing the most opportunity for foreign investment?

Energy, infrastructure, and technology.

4. What advantages and pitfalls should others know about doing business in your country?

Advantages

Business-friendly laws

Conservative courts (adds to business-friendly)

Fast-tracked

Pitfalls

Laws can vary when comparing Texas to other states in the US. It is important to understand the different jurisdictions and work with practitioners that know the ins and outs of their specific markets.

5. What is one cultural fact or custom about your country that others should know when doing business there?

Boots and cowboy hats are completely acceptable in Texas as long as you check your hats at the courtroom door.

Our Firm

1. What distinguishes your firm from others in your market?

With over 900 lawyers in the firm, 250 of which are in Texas, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation, and regulatory matters. We are known for our strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, and retail and consumer products industries, as well as our considerable experience in more than 100 distinct areas of practice, including privacy and cybersecurity, intellectual property, environmental, and mergers and acquisitions. Our full-service litigation practice is one of the largest in the country, with particular depth in key litigation markets such as Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and New York.

2. What words describe the culture of your firm?

Accessible, Responsive, Team-oriented.

3. How does your firm participate in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and/or Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives?

Hunton Andrews Kurth's dedicated ESG practice provides sophisticated advice to help our clients create long-term value through ESG strategies that mitigate key legal risks. We provide decisive, informed advice at the crossroads where nuance, ambiguity and uncertainty abound, and our experiences position us to advise clients across a broad range of industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, electric and water utilities, technology, retail, consumer products, manufacturing, real estate and financial services, among many others.

The firm also has a number of internal initiatives that align with Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG. The firm is extremely proud of its award-winning pro bono program, which boasts 100 percent U.S. lawyer participation, as well as our well-established culture of diversity and inclusion. Additionally, Hunton Andrews Kurth actively promotes environmental sustainability policies. The firm has a Firm Green Committee and local Green Ambassadors in each of our offices, charged with proactively identifying potential operational improvements.

4. Are there any new and exciting initiatives, practice areas or industry focuses in your firm?

In the past year, Hunton Andrews Kurth has launched a number of initiatives, including:

An AI, Metaverse and Emerging Technologies practice to advise clients as they grapple with new technologies and innovate within new digital terrain.

A Center for Agency Finance resource page, which includes a collection of articles on topics of concern for domestic and international development finance institutions (DFIs) and export credit agencies (ECAs).

New working groups to discuss developments and trends related to Energy Transition, Hydrogen, Carbon Capture, Agency Finance, Offshore and Wind.

A Troubled Bank Task Force to assist clients with the unfolding situations involving Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and other similarly situated banks.

A Real Estate Sustainability practice, focused on assisting our clients in meeting their goals for environmental sustainability and climate change issues.

A PFAS Interdisciplinary Team to provide state and federal regulatory, litigation and technical advice related to Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), which are a class of thousands of fluorinated chemicals manufactured and used in various industries around the globe since the mid-1900s.

Participation in the Mansfield Rule" 6.0 certification process, which measures law firms' efforts to increase diversity in their leadership positions. In October 2022, the firm earned Mansfield Rule" 5.0 certification.

Originally published Nov 14, 2023

