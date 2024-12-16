The CLOser – December 2024

This edition includes:
- US and European CLO Market Reviews
- Listings Update
- Bringing You CLOser to the inside market review courtsey of Sandeep Chana, Director, Structured Credit at S&P Global Ratings
- An article on the impact of the OECD Minimum Tax, known as Pillar Two
- A discussion on the new Cayman Islands beneficial ownership regime
- Our second 'Bringing Us CLOser' feature shining a spotlight on diversity, equity and inclusion highlights our collaborative efforts with the Irish Disability Bill
- Your Global CLO Team – A CLOser Look
