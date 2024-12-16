ARTICLE
16 December 2024

The CLOser – December 2024

MG
Maples Group

We hope you enjoy this edition and find the content engaging and informative. To read previous editions of The CLOser, visit our dedicated CLO page.
This edition includes:

  • US and European CLO Market Reviews
  • Listings Update
  • Bringing You CLOser to the inside market review courtsey of Sandeep Chana, Director, Structured Credit at S&P Global Ratings
  • An article on the impact of the OECD Minimum Tax, known as Pillar Two
  • A discussion on the new Cayman Islands beneficial ownership regime
  • Our second 'Bringing Us CLOser' feature shining a spotlight on diversity, equity and inclusion highlights our collaborative efforts with the Irish Disability Bill
  • Your Global CLO Team – A CLOser Look

