FINRA Likely To Amend Expulsion Practices In Wake Of D.C. Circuit Ruling

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the financial industry's self-regulator, faces a turning point following a recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. In Alpine Securities Corp. v. FINRA, the court held that FINRA's expedited expulsion proceedings likely exceed its authority without prior oversight from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This decision has significant implications for FINRA's enforcement practices and the broader broker-dealer landscape.

FINRA's disciplinary authority has been under scrutiny in a case involving Alpine Securities Corp., a penny-stock brokerage accused of charging excessive fees and misclassifying customer accounts. FINRA alleged that Alpine violated its rules by improperly imposing $5,000 monthly fees on retail accounts and engaging in unauthorized conversion of customer securities. A FINRA hearing panel expelled Alpine, citing customer harm totaling $54.5 million.

Alpine contested the expulsion, arguing that FINRA's process violated constitutional protections and overstepped its enforcement authority. The case escalated after a district court denied Alpine's request for a preliminary injunction, which would have delayed its expulsion while the litigation continued. The D.C. Circuit's decision now allows Alpine's constitutional challenge to proceed, effectively pausing FINRA's expulsion.

The Court's Findings

The D.C. Circuit's ruling highlighted procedural deficiencies in FINRA's expedited expulsion framework:

Invalid Expedited Proceedings: The court found that FINRA's expedited expulsion proceedings were procedurally invalid because they bypassed meaningful SEC oversight. This acknowledgment underscores concerns about the lack of due process protections. Practical Realities: The court emphasized that expulsion before SEC review could effectively destroy a broker-dealer's business, given FINRA's exclusive role in broker-dealer membership. This reliance on FINRA magnifies the impact of procedural shortcomings. Narrow Holding: While the decision directly addresses expedited proceedings, its implications extend to FINRA's broader expulsion practices, as FINRA actions typically take effect before SEC review.

Implications for FINRA

The ruling necessitates changes to FINRA's expulsion practices. Although FINRA spokesperson Rita De Ramos stated that the organization could implement measures to comply with the court's framework, specifics remain unclear. Potential actions include:

Enhanced SEC Oversight: FINRA may require SEC review before finalizing expulsions to ensure compliance with due process.

The organization might limit or eliminate expedited proceedings, opting for more deliberative processes.

Broader Reforms: The ruling could prompt FINRA to reevaluate its disciplinary framework to address constitutional concerns.

Broader Industry Impact

This decision raises questions about the balance of power within the regulatory framework for broker-dealers:

Due Process Considerations: The court's emphasis on due process could impose additional obligations on FINRA and other self-regulatory organizations (SROs), potentially slowing enforcement actions.

Industry Dynamics: The reliance on FINRA as the sole gateway to broker-dealer registration underscores the need for robust procedural safeguards, especially as broker-dealers face heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Potential Supreme Court Review: With the case poised to return to district court, industry stakeholders anticipate further litigation that may reach the Supreme Court, potentially reshaping FINRA's authority.

Expert Perspecive from Braeden Anderson, Anderson P.C. Principal Attorney

I view this ruling as a pivotal moment for FINRA and the broker-dealer community. While the court's decision constrains FINRA's authority, it also illuminates critical weaknesses in the current framework for enforcing compliance. This case underscores the need for procedural safeguards that balance expeditious enforcement with due process. The reliance on expedited proceedings, while effective in theory, can result in disproportionate harm to broker-dealers whose livelihoods depend on their FINRA membership. The court's insistence on SEC oversight is a reminder that robust checks and balances are essential in maintaining fairness within the regulatory system. The historical evolution of FINRA's power has concentrated significant authority within the organization, making procedural rigor non-negotiable. The decision's narrow focus—requiring SEC review for expedited expulsions—raises larger questions about whether FINRA's enforcement practices align with constitutional principles. Moving forward, FINRA must prioritize transparency and accountability, ensuring that its actions withstand legal and ethical scrutiny. At Anderson P.C., we recognize the potential ripple effects of this decision. By slowing down enforcement actions, the ruling may allow bad actors to remain in the market longer. However, it also reinforces the importance of a fair process for all market participants. This balance will be critical as the regulatory landscape evolves. The Alpine case could signal a broader reevaluation of FINRA's authority, potentially reaching the Supreme Court. As these legal and procedural questions unfold, we remain committed to advising our clients on navigating this complex environment and ensuring compliance with both FINRA rules and broader regulatory requirements.

Conclusion

The D.C. Circuit's decision in Alpine Securities Corp. v. FINRA underscores the need for procedural fairness in regulatory enforcement. While the immediate impact is a reevaluation of expedited expulsion practices, the ruling's broader implications could reshape FINRA's disciplinary framework and influence the regulatory landscape for broker-dealers. As the case proceeds, the financial industry will closely monitor developments, anticipating potential changes to the balance of power between FINRA, the SEC, and the courts.

