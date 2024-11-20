ARTICLE
20 November 2024

The DORA Deadline – How To Prepare, And How To Use Legal AI For DORA Contract Review

MW
McDermott Will & Emery

Contributor

McDermott Will & Emery logo
McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 1,100 lawyers across several office locations worldwide, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success.
Explore Firm Details
Financial Services (FS) firms need to comply with the EU's new Digital Operational Resilience Regulation (DORA) until January 17, 2025. Compliance isn't optional, it's the law.
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Renate Prinz
Authors

Financial Services (FS) firms need to comply with the EU's new Digital Operational Resilience Regulation (DORA) until January 17, 2025. Compliance isn't optional, it's the law.

In this webinar, we speak with experts from international law firm McDermott Will & Emery on what DORA means for clients and how to leverage legal AI for contract review and remediation.

Join this webinar to learn:

  • What DORA is and who it applies to
  • What Financial Services firms need to do before January 2025
  • What contract review and remediation work needs to be done
  • How McDermott uses legal AI with BRYTER Extract for DORA contract review and remediation.

Before the webinar, you can explore the DORA Check created by McDermott using BRYTER for an overview of the key information about the regulation.

Register here for the webinar.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Renate Prinz
Renate Prinz
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More