The DORA Deadline – How To Prepare, And How To Use Legal AI For DORA Contract Review

Financial Services (FS) firms need to comply with the EU's new Digital Operational Resilience Regulation (DORA) until January 17, 2025. Compliance isn't optional, it's the law.

In this webinar, we speak with experts from international law firm McDermott Will & Emery on what DORA means for clients and how to leverage legal AI for contract review and remediation.

Join this webinar to learn:

What DORA is and who it applies to

What Financial Services firms need to do before January 2025

What contract review and remediation work needs to be done

How McDermott uses legal AI with BRYTER Extract for DORA contract review and remediation.

Before the webinar, you can explore the DORA Check created by McDermott using BRYTER for an overview of the key information about the regulation.

