Auto Financing In The Headlights Of CFPB Report

- The CFPB issued a Supervisory Highlight detailing findings related to potentially illegal practices by auto-finance companies.
- The Supervisory Highlight's key observations include that certain auto-finance companies allegedly repossessed consumers' cars despite timely payments or loan extensions; provided inaccurate disclosures; misapplied loan payments; put incorrect information on credit reports; misled borrowers about the possibility of qualifying for low interests rates; and improperly charged for add-on products.
- The Supervisory Highlight also discusses recent CFPB advisory opinions and proposed rules, and recent
