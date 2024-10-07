Minnesota Sues Over Real Estate Agreements

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison sued MV Realty PBC, LLC, MV Realty of Minnesota, LLC, and their individual founder ("collectively, "MV Realty"), alleging that the companies deceptively marketed real estate agreements containing oppressive and unenforceable terms to homeowners in violation of state consumer protections laws.

The complaint alleges that MV Realty used leads from websites to find consumers looking to refinance their homes and aggressively market real estate contracts called Homeowner Benefit Agreements ("HBAs"), despite lacking a real estate license. The HBAs allegedly contained undisclosed and oppressive terms, including that they last for 40 years; bind the homeowner's heirs; act as liens on and cloud title to the property; impose hidden fees and commissions; and include an unlawful and unenforceable clause penalizing the homeowner if they hire another realtor.

The lawsuit seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, restitution, disgorgement, civil penalties, attorney's fees, and costs.

