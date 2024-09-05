The Bank Preemption Ripple Effects After Cantero, Flagstar

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
In an expert analysis published in Law360, Partner Franca Harris Gutierrez, Senior Counsel Julie Williams and Associate Andrew Lindsay dive into what's next for national bank preemption following SCOTUS' decision...
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In an expert analysis published in Law360, Partner Franca Harris
Gutierrez, Senior Counsel Julie Williams and Associate Andrew
Lindsay dive into what's next for national bank preemption
following SCOTUS' decision in Cantero v. Bank of America and
the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit decision in Kivett v.
Flagstar Bank FSB.