Financial Services partner Jim Bergin was recently featured on the Fintech Takes podcast for their episode, "S8 E6: Bank Nerd Corner: What is the BSCA and What Can It Do?" Bergin, former acting co-general counsel, deputy general counsel, and chief of staff of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, shared his insights on the Bank Service Company Act (BSCA), a law that gives bank regulators powers with respect to third-party service providers to regulated banks.

Bergin also discussed the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn the Chevron doctrine, which had required federal judges to defer to agency interpretations of vague laws, along with other Supreme Court decisions that could affect banks and fintech companies.

Listen to the full podcast episode.

