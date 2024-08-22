Debt Download Newsletters August 21, 2024

Welcome to Debt Download, Goodwin's monthly newsletter covering what you need to know in the leveraged finance market.

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to Debt Download, Goodwin's monthly newsletter covering what you need to know in the leveraged finance market. We know what the debt markets did this summer. Read on for all the plot twists during this busy month.

Note: Some of the links in this newsletter may redirect you to a subscription-only resource.

In the News

Goodwin Insights – Pluralsight Change of Control Transaction – The Tip of the Private Credit Iceberg?

In June, Debt Download looked at the liability management exercise (LME) conducted by Pluralsight, a technology learning platform, and its sponsor, Vista Equity Partners. In this Goodwin Alert, Goodwin partners Michael H. Goldstein, Howard S. Steel and Alexander J. Nicas break down each step of the transaction and consider whether this signals a sea change for private credit–backed companies or an aberration.

In Case You Missed It – Check out these recent Goodwin publications: EU AI Act: Key Points for Financial Services Businesses; Federal Reserve Issues Final Joint Guidance for Large Bank Resolution Plans; FDIC Proposes Overhaul to Brokered Deposit Classification Rules; Significant Impact to Banking as a Service (BaaS) Industry; The Chevron Doctrine Is Dead. What Are the Implications for Business?; CFPB Files Suit Against “Rent-to-Own” Business Alleging Illegal Lending Practices; Loan Origination Under AIFMD2: A Guide

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.