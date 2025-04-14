Macroeconomic Swings And Restructuring

While pundits across the political spectrum have weighed in on recent swings across the markets, it is worth noting that these swings will no doubt lead to a higher need for in-court and out-of-court restructurings.

At Jones Walker, we look beyond today’s challenges and focus on the opportunities of the future. Since our founding in May 1937 by Joseph Merrick Jones, Sr., and Tulane Law School graduates William B. Dreux and A.J. Waechter, we have consistently asked ourselves a simple question: What can we do to help our clients succeed, today and tomorrow?

While pundits across the political spectrum have weighed in on recent swings across the markets, it is worth noting that these swings will no doubt lead to a higher need for in-court and out-of-court restructurings.

Companies in distress usually do not have the option to "buy and hold" until the storm passes.

The automatic stay freezes (at least as a matter of law) the status quo of a company, which can create the opportunity to mitigate downside risk from the broader market.

U.S. stocks rocketed higher Wednesday after President Trump announced that he had authorized a 90-day pause on certain tariffs to most countries. The about-face in the expanding trade war jolted investors who had previously been fleeing for the sidelines. The tech-heavy Nasdaq roared ahead 12%, its best day in 24 years. The S&P 500 added 9.5% in its biggest gain since 2008, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved ahead 7.9%, its biggest day since 2020. The 2,963-point rally in the blue-chip index was its largest point gain on record, according to Dow Jones Market Data. www.wsj.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.