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7 July 2026

Space Business Review June 2026

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Milbank LLP

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Space industry companies secured significant funding in June, with major investment rounds spanning in-space transportation, human spaceflight infrastructure, satellite manufacturing, and Earth observation capabilities. The financing activity demonstrates continued investor confidence in commercial space ventures across multiple sectors.
United States Finance and Banking
Dara A. Panahy and Bijan Ganji
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une Fundraising & Financing Activity

June 2 – In-space transportation services company Impulse Space, Inc. raised $500m in a Series D investment round led by 137 Ventures Management, LLC and Banner VC.

June 4 – Human spaceflight and space station start-up Axiom Space, Inc. added $175m to its latest $350m funding round, with participation from MUFG Bank Ltd. and existing investors.

June 5 – Satellite manufacturing start-up Apex Technology, Inc. raised $200m in an unspecified funding round led by Glade Brook Capital Partners LLC and Washington Harbour Partners LP.

June 9 – Finnish satellite operator Iceye Oy announced €1b in new funding, including a €450m Series F investment round led by General Atlantic Partners, L.P., with participation from Nokia Corporation, the Qatar Investment Authority and others, and a €550m secondary placement.

Read more related news in Space Business Review June 2026.

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Dara A. Panahy
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Bijan Ganji
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