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une Fundraising & Financing Activity



June 2 – In-space transportation services company Impulse Space, Inc. raised $500m in a Series D investment round led by 137 Ventures Management, LLC and Banner VC.

June 4 – Human spaceflight and space station start-up Axiom Space, Inc. added $175m to its latest $350m funding round, with participation from MUFG Bank Ltd. and existing investors.

June 5 – Satellite manufacturing start-up Apex Technology, Inc. raised $200m in an unspecified funding round led by Glade Brook Capital Partners LLC and Washington Harbour Partners LP.

June 9 – Finnish satellite operator Iceye Oy announced €1b in new funding, including a €450m Series F investment round led by General Atlantic Partners, L.P., with participation from Nokia Corporation, the Qatar Investment Authority and others, and a €550m secondary placement.

Read more related news in Space Business Review June 2026.