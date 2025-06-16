The Cloakroom With Peter Roskam: 36th Annual Legislative Seminar – Congressman Bryan Steil, R-WI (Podcast)

self

Former Congressman Peter Roskam, who leads BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, provides listeners with a front-row seat to the most important policy and political debates in Congress. In this episode of "The Cloakroom with Peter Roskam," Peter is joined at the 36th Annual Legislative Seminar in Washington, D.C., by his BakerHostetler colleague former Congressman Heath Shuler and Congressman Bryan Steil, a Republican from Wisconsin. Steil is a trusted ally of Republican leaders, who chose him to chair the House Administration Committee, which oversees federal elections law and House of Representatives operations. First elected in 2018, Steil also serves on the Financial Services Committee, chairing the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Artificial Intelligence.

Questions & Comments: proskam@bakerlaw.com

