4 June 2025

Stablecoin Issuers Announce IPO, Strategic Partnerships, Tech Integrations

A global financial technology company and issuer of the USDC stablecoin has announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CRCL.
A global financial technology company and issuer of the USDC stablecoin has announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CRCL. According to the company's Form S-1 registration statement, the IPO will involve the sale of 24 million shares of the company's Class A common stock, which is expected to be priced at between $24.00 and $26.00 per share. The company will offer 9.6 million shares, and its selling stockholders will offer 14.4 million shares, of the company's Class A common stock.

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission (Commission) has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with a digital assets-focused open-source intelligence company to support the launch of the Wyoming Stable Token (WYST). The Commission was tasked with the issuance of WYST pursuant to the Wyoming Stable Token Act. WYST is described as the "first fully-reserved, fiat-backed stable token issued by a U.S. public entity" and is expected to launch in July 2025.

A Singapore-based stablecoin payment infrastructure company has announced the launch of its Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, XSGD, on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) in partnership with a major U.S.-based cross-border payments company. According to a press release, XSGD's launch on XRPL will expand XSGD access to developers, fintechs and financial institutions. The company will launch a second phase of its rollout on XRPL in June 2025 with a focus on institutional use cases.

Finally, the issuer of the USD1 stablecoin has announced a collaboration with a decentralized blockchain oracle network. According to a press release, the company has integrated the oracle network's cross-chain interoperability protocol to enable transfers of the USD1 stablecoin across leading blockchain networks, including the Ethereum and BNB Chain networks. The press release notes that the company's partnership with the oracle network will "accelerate and improve USD1's utility for cross-border payments."

