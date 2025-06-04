Digital Asset Companies Announce Partnerships, Integrations, Product Launches

A major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange recently announced that it has completed a "proof of reserves" (PoR) report covering the exchange's client holdings in BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP and ADA. According to a press release by the exchange, "[t]his rigorous verification process confirms we hold sufficient assets to fully back client balances. We don't just ask you to trust us – we ask you to cryptographically verify our custody of your cryptoassets."

In another recent announcement, institutional crypto exchange EDX Markets announced a partnership with BlockFills, a crypto trading and technology firm, to enhance EDX's institutional crypto trading capabilities. According to a press release, the partnership will enable reduced counterparty risk, high-frequency trading, larger trades and tighter spreads for institutional clients.

In a third recent press release, crypto exchange KuCoin announced "a strategic integration with AEON, a next-generation Web3 payment protocol, to further enhance our Web3 Mobile payment capabilities across both online and offline retail environments." The integration will allow users of the exchange's KuCoin Pay product to "seamlessly pay for goods and services across a wider range of real-life scenarios—including e-commerce, in-store purchases, and everyday spending—using leading cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, ETH, TON, and BNB."

Another recently announced integration involves a leading digital asset infrastructure provider joining Lynq, a "real-time yield-bearing settlement network for digital assets." According to a press release, the infrastructure provider will participate in Lynq's "growing consortium of early adopters," which includes several well-known crypto and traditional financial services firms.

In a final notable press release, Ledger, a major cold-storage hardware provider, announced plans to make its crypto debit card, CL Card, available to U.S. users. According to a press release, the CL Card operates on the network of one of the world's largest payment card issuers and allows users to maintain their crypto funds in self-custody while still being accessible for everyday spending.

