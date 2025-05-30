ARTICLE
30 May 2025

Everything's Bigger In Texas – Even Crypto (Podcast)

In this episode of CryptoCounsel, Frank and Lauren are joined by Lee Bratcher of the Texas Blockchain Council to unpack why Texas is fast becoming the epicenter of digital asset innovation.
United States Texas Technology
Frank Scaduto

In this episode of CryptoCounsel, Frank and Lauren are joined by Lee Bratcher of the Texas Blockchain Council to unpack why Texas is fast becoming the epicenter of digital asset innovation. From strategic Bitcoin reserves to energy grid dynamics and the future of crypto regulation, this conversation dives deep into the state's bold legislative moves, the role of Bitcoin mining, and what's next for blockchain policy. Tune in now to hear how Texas is shaping the future of crypto – and why it matters to you.

Frank Scaduto
