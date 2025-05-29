Is AI The Great Equalizer In Banking Cybersecurity?

TechRadar recently published my article, "Digital fortress or open vault? Community banks on the cybersecurity front lines," which examines how AI is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape for financial institutions of all sizes.

The article highlights AI's potential as a powerful equalizer—enabling community banks to deploy sophisticated defenses previously available only to larger institutions. While cybercriminals increasingly weaponize AI for attacks, these same technologies offer smaller banks unprecedented opportunities to detect threats, prevent fraud, and identify anomalies with greater efficiency.

By strategically adopting AI-powered security solutions, community banks can leverage their agility and close customer relationships while narrowing the cybersecurity gap, transforming technological disruption into competitive advantage.

The message is clear: community banks face a formidable and evolving cyber threat. Weathering this storm requires a fundamental shift from reactive compliance to proactive, layered defense. This means prioritizing robust preventive measures, implementing rigorous third-party vendor management, strategically leveraging external expertise, and thoughtfully engaging with new technologies like AI — understanding both their defensive potential and the threats they introduce. www.techradar.com/...

