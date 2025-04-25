ARTICLE
Perspectives On Privacy, AI, And Cybersecurity From The Front Lines Of FinTech And Blockchain (Podcast)

Welcome to the Fintech and Blockchain podcast, where we explore cutting-edge issues and emerging opportunities in the world of financial technology and digital assets.
F. Dario de Martino,Helen Christakos, and Anna Rudawski
Welcome to the Fintech and Blockchain podcast, where we explore cutting-edge issues and emerging opportunities in the world of financial technology and digital assets.

In this episode, we dive into the complex and fast-evolving fields of privacy and cybersecurity, and how they affect the fintech and digital assets sectors. We examine the regulatory frameworks, cyber threats, and compliance challenges that define this landscape, and how companies can navigate them successfully.

Joining us today are three professionals from our global Fintech and Blockchain group:

Dario de Martino, an M&A partner in our New York office and co-chair of the Fintech and Blockchain group, who advises clients on cryptocurrency and digital assets transactions and regulations.

Helen Christakos, a partner in our Silicon Valley office and the U.S. privacy lead, who helps clients understand and comply with the complex patchwork of federal and state privacy laws affecting fintech companies.

Anna Rudawski, a partner in our New York office focused on cybersecurity and incident response, who assists clients with managing cyber risks and responding to cyber incidents.

Some of the key topics we cover in this episode include:

  • Privacy landscape: The fragmented nature of U.S. privacy laws, including federal laws like the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act and various state laws, and how Fintech companies navigate this complexity.
  • Cybersecurity threats: Governance risks posed by different standards for breach reporting and security data, and the increasing sophistication of cyber threats.
  • Biometric data: The regulation of biometric data as sensitive information under state laws and standalone biometric laws in states such as Illinois, Texas, and Washington.
  • AI in Fintech: The use of AI for critical decision-making in fintech, the lack of unified AI regulation, and the potential impact of the Trump administration's approach to AI regulation.
  • Recent cyber incidents: A case study on the Bybit cyber-attack, highlighting the rapid execution of the attack and the use of commercially available security tools.
  • Ransomware trends: The resurgence of ransomware in 2025, driven by profitability and geopolitical factors, and the varied regulatory responses across jurisdictions.

This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the intersection of privacy, cybersecurity, and AI in the fintech and digital assets landscape.

You can read the transcript below.

Perspectives on privacy, AI, and cybersecurity from the front lines of FinTech and Blockchain: The FinTech and Blockchain Podcast - transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

