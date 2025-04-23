The Trump Sessions: A New Era For Crypto: What U.S. Policy Developments Mean For The Market (Podcast)

In his first week in office, President Trump signed an executive order designed to strengthen U.S. leadership in digital financial technology. In doing so, he ushered in the most crypto-friendly administration in history.

In our latest Trump session – a series of regular briefings exploring the impact of U.S. policy shifts on global business - our U.S. crypto partners examine the latest developments and what they mean for the market. In this session, they discuss:

The opportunities emerging for domestic and international crypto players in the U.S.

The legal and practical implications of the President's executive order.

How the U.S. enforcement landscape is changing.

The international ramifications of the President's focus on digital assets.

You can listen to the podcast here or download the transcript.

Trump sessions #3- a new era for crypto

