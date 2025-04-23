ARTICLE
23 April 2025

The Trump Sessions: A New Era For Crypto: What U.S. Policy Developments Mean For The Market (Podcast)

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

United States Technology
F. Dario de Martino,John Nathanson, and Hilary Sunghee Seo
In his first week in office, President Trump signed an executive order designed to strengthen U.S. leadership in digital financial technology. In doing so, he ushered in the most crypto-friendly administration in history.

In our latest Trump session – a series of regular briefings exploring the impact of U.S. policy shifts on global business - our U.S. crypto partners examine the latest developments and what they mean for the market. In this session, they discuss:

  • The opportunities emerging for domestic and international crypto players in the U.S.
  • The legal and practical implications of the President's executive order.
  • How the U.S. enforcement landscape is changing.
  • The international ramifications of the President's focus on digital assets.

You can listen to the podcast here or download the transcript.

Downloads

Trump sessions #3- a new era for crypto

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of F. Dario de Martino
F. Dario de Martino
Photo of John Nathanson
John Nathanson
Photo of Hilary Sunghee Seo
Hilary Sunghee Seo
