Chatbots Aren't A Competitive Strategy — How Causal AI Unlocks ROI (Video)

Kenley's Advising the Advisors: Al in Consulting Unlocked is a show that takes on new perspectives in traditional consulting by putting consultants in the hot seat. Hosted by Bolu Ben-Adeola, the podcast dives into the topic of how generative Al can revolutionise industry...

Dr. Michael Eiden, Managing Director, sat down with Ben-Adeola to explore how consulting firms are evolving their AI practices beyond basic automation to deliver transformative value through sophisticated AI implementations and causal reasoning technologies.

Watch the video to gain insights on:

How to move beyond basic chatbots to create domain-specific AI solutions that deliver measurable business value.

Why traditional data architectures are limiting AI adoption.

The strategic advantage of coupling language models with knowledge graphs for domain-specific applications.

How causal AI models enable superior decision-making compared to traditional machine learning approaches.

Why data sovereignty and infrastructure modernisation are critical for successful enterprise AI implementation.

