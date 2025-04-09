ARTICLE
9 April 2025

Kentucky Enacts New Law Establishing Legal Framework For Blockchain And Digital Assets

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On March 24, Kentucky enacted House Bill 701, establishing a statutory framework to support blockchain-based activity and clarifying the treatment of digital assets under state law...
United States Kentucky Technology
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On March 24, Kentucky enacted House Bill 701, establishing a statutory framework to support blockchain-based activity and clarifying the treatment of digital assets under state law.The legislation defines key terms, permits the use of digital assets in commerce, and amends sections of Kentucky's securities and financial services laws to improve regulatory clarity around crypto-based activities.

The bill authorizes a broad range of activities involving blockchain technology and digital assets, while limiting the regulatory burden on individuals and companies operating in the space.The new law makes several important clarifications regarding how blockchain and digital asset activities will be treated under Kentucky law, including:

  • Use of digital assets in transactions. Individuals may use digital assets to purchase goods or services without incurring additional taxes or fees solely due to the use of digital assets. However, businesses are not required to accept them.
  • Authorization of node and staking activities. The law permits individuals and businesses to operate blockchain nodes and provide staking services. Validators will not be liable for transactions they merely confirm.
  • Confirmation that staking is not a securities offering. The law makes clear that offering staking services does not constitute the offer or sale of a security.
  • Exemptions for self-custodied digital wallets. The bill confirms that holding digital assets in a personal wallet will not trigger money transmission licensing requirements in Kentucky.

Putting It Into Practice: Kentucky's new law provides additional clarity for digital asset users amid recent federal efforts to ease regulatory pressure on the industry (previously discussed here and here). Kentucky adds to the list of states giving digital asset users and service providers more certainty about their regulatory obligations (previously discussed here).Market participants should watch for other states to adopt similar frameworks, signaling continued progress toward a more uniform and predictable regulatory landscape for digital assets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More