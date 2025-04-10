Schulte Bank Regulatory Team Authors "Trends And Developments," For Chambers Fintech Guide 2025

In an article that explores how the fintech sector continues to reshape how consumers and businesses access, manage and move money, Donald Mosher, head of Schulte's Bank Regulatory Group, with partners Kara Kuchar and Melissa Goldstein and special counsel Jessica Romano and Adam Barazanidiscuss the advancements in integrative technologies and the evolving regulatory landscape. With the Trump administration's deregulatory stance in 2025, there's potential for shifts in federal oversight, leading to a more prominent role for state regulators. Fintech companies must navigate the complexities of multi-layered oversight while continuing to innovate and adapt to changing consumer needs.

Schulte lawyers highlightedthat actions by the current administration targeting the CFPB have led to uncertainty in areas such as consumer data privacy and open banking. Additionally, the digital asset sector is at a crossroads. Federal agencies are moving toward industry-friendly governance which seeks to promote institutional participation in crypto-related activities, amid state-level inconsistencies which impact digital asset businesses and money transmitters. Fintech companies are also exploring new financial institution charters as alternatives to traditional money transmission licensing, while recent failures highlight the need for stronger risk management in bank-fintech partnerships. Ultimately, fintech firms must balance innovation with compliance, leveraging regulatory changes for growth and strategic partnerships.

