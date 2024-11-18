Trump Administration 2.0: How The SEC's Approach To Crypto Could Change

The election of Donald J. Trump as President could have a significant impact on the crypto industry given his campaign promise of a pro-crypto administration.1 President Trump will be able to appoint a new chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) who could decide to take a different approach to crypto than has been taken under the leadership of the current chair, Gary Gensler. Under current leadership, the SEC has brought numerous enforcement actions against crypto industry members alleging violations of the federal securities laws, including actions solely for failing to register as a broker-dealer, clearing agency or national securities exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act).2 By contrast, the SEC has not proposed rules tailored to crypto assets, instead suggesting that current statutory and regulatory requirements can be applied to crypto assets.3 Crypto industry members have disagreed and have reported that their attempts to engage with the SEC on crypto-related issues have been unsuccessful.4 However, with the upcoming appointment of a new SEC chair, this approach could change, so members of the crypto industry should start preparing to engage with the SEC once new leadership is confirmed.

Under new leadership, the SEC could take a number of different approaches, including:

Pause Registration-Only Enforcement Actions: The SEC has brought several enforcement actions against crypto companies solely for violations of the registration provisions of the Securities Act or Exchange Act without allegations of fraud or other misconduct. 5 New SEC leadership could pause bringing additional registration-only enforcement actions until there is a clear framework for the regulation of crypto assets and intermediaries transacting in crypto assets under SEC rules. 6

Issue Updated Guidance on Determining When Crypto Assets Are Offered and Sold as Securities: It's been over five years since the SEC staff published the "Framework for 'Investment Contract' Analysis of Digital Assets," 7 which described the circumstances under which digital assets are offered and sold as "investment contracts" (and therefore securities). Since that time, the crypto industry has changed significantly. For example, many crypto projects have matured and become more decentralized, and proof-of-stake consensus has grown prevalent. Yet, the SEC has not issued additional guidance. The SEC could update the framework to take into account the changes in the industry within the last five years and explain why certain crypto assets—like Bitcoin and Ether—are not offered and sold as securities. New guidance also could address asset-backed stablecoins, which are now one of the most prominent uses of crypto assets. 8

Propose Rules for Crypto: The SEC could propose tailored rules that take into account the differences between crypto assets and traditional securities. 9 To date, the SEC has largely declined to recognize differences between crypto and traditional securities in its rulemakings, despite the views—and legal challenges—of industry members. 10 Instead, the SEC has pursued rules for securities broadly and within the proposing and adopting releases noted that the rules also would apply to "crypto asset securities." 11 In some instances, these rules were finalized over concerns of industry members about the rules' applications to crypto assets and the SEC's compliance with the Administrative Procedure Act. 12

Use Its Exemptive Authority: The SEC could use its general exemptive authority granted by Congress under Section 28 of the Securities Act 13 and Section 36 of the Exchange Act 14 to provide tailored relief from requirements under those acts that may present challenges for crypto market participants due to differences between crypto assets and traditional securities. 15 The SEC also could issue additional no-action positions, declining to pursue enforcement actions against firms for engaging in certain crypto asset activities, as a temporary stopgap measure until crypto-specific rules can be proposed or adopted.

Update the Special Purpose Broker-Dealer Statement: The SEC could update the 2020 temporary no-action position that permitted "special purpose broker-dealers" to perform trading and custody functions with respect to "digital asset securities" to make the position more workable for today's crypto industry and extend the sunset date of February 2026. Today, there are only two registered special purpose broker-dealers, and the scope of activities they are permitted to conduct, and assets they are permitted to conduct those activities with, remain unclear given the absence of SEC guidance on critical issues, such as when a crypto asset is offered and sold as a security. An update could make this guidance more effective.

With Republican control of both the Senate and the House, there also may be an opportunity for Congress to pass crypto legislation. However, even if this is the case, there is still likely to be a role for the SEC in the regulation of crypto. The Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, which recently passed the House with bipartisan support,16 and the Lummis-Gillibrand Responsible Financial Innovation Act17 both carve out roles in the regulation of digital assets for the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. As a result, it is prudent for crypto market participants to consider broaching these topics and others with the new SEC administration. Given the focus on crypto as part of President-elect Trump's campaign, the SEC could take a different approach to crypto, and market participants should be prepared to engage with new SEC leadership so that their perspectives will be considered.

