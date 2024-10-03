Privacy, Data And Cybersecurity Quick Clicks | Issue 21

Katten's Privacy, Data and Cybersecurity Quick Clicks is a monthly newsletter highlighting the latest news and legal developments involving privacy, data and cybersecurity issues across the globe.

UK Parliament Introduces Bill Categorizing Certain Digital Assets as 'Personal Property'

By Carolyn Jackson, Nathaniel Lalone, Neil Robson, Christopher Collins, Ciara McBrien and Sara Portillo

On September 11, the Property (Digital Assets) Bill (Bill) was introduced to the House of Lords and received its first reading. If enacted, the Bill will confirm that certain types of digital assets are capable of being recognized as personal property under English law. Traditionally, two distinct categories of personal property rights are recognized under English law: (i) rights relating to things in possession (i.e., tangible things); and (ii) rights relating to things in action (legal rights or claims enforceable by action). Read more about the draft Digital Assets bill, its provisions and next steps.

Australia Introduces First Round of Privacy Act Reforms

By Trisha Sircar

On September 12, the first tranche of amendments to the Privacy Act 1988, referred to as the Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 (Bill), was introduced to the Australian Parliament. The Bill is expected to undergo Parliamentary Committee review, which may or may not be completed before 2025. Read more about the Bill's key features regarding transparency, online protections for children, doxing and other privacy matters.

California Governor Signs Bills to Reign in Deepfakes and AI Watermarking

By Trisha Sircar

On September 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California signed three bills designed to address the ethical concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) and protect individuals from the misuse of digital content. The new laws impose new requirements on AI developers and social media platforms to ensure responsible technology use while safeguarding Californians from harm. Read more about each bill and the new requirements they impose.

Hackers Attack Water Treatment Plant in Arkansas City Prompting Federal Investigation

By Trisha Sircar

On September 22, Arkansas City was hit by a cyberattack at its water treatment facility. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Department of Homeland Security, together with city officials and local authorities, are investigating the incident, and ensuring the safety of the water supply and the integrity of the facility's operations. City Manager Randy Frazer announced on Monday, September 23, that the cyberattack took out the water treatment facility's control systems and involved a ransom request. With the control systems down, Mr. Frazer said the attackers could not manipulate the system and no sensitive city or customer information was compromised. Read more about the cyberattack and guidance on how to reduce the exposure of water utilities to such attacks.

