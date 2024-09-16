Partners Franca Harris Gutierrez, Robert Finkel, Zachary Goldman, Tiffany J. Smith, Heather Petruzzi, Ariella Feingold and Alan Wilson and Associates Monika Weisman and Reshma Lutfeali penned chapter 44 in International Comparative Legal Guide - Fintech 2024. The chapter provides a broad overview of common issues in fintech laws and regulations in the US.

Excerpt:There are many types of fintech businesses active in the U.S., including firms that provide banking, payment, securities, investment, crypto, and insurance services. A notable innovation in the last year that has impacted fintech businesses is the release of ChatGPT-4, a free generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool. With the broad availability of generative AI, fintech businesses, as well as other businesses are finding ways to leverage the technology to provide improved and more efficient services to their customers.

Read the full chapter.

Originally published by International Comparative Legal Guide - Fintech 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.