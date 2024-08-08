In this issue. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) proposed an interpretive rule to ensure workers know the costs and fees of paycheck advance products; the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), and the CFPB issued final interagency guidance on reconsiderations of value of residential real estate; the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, NCUA, CFPB, and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) adopted a final rule on quality control standards for automated valuation models; the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) requested feedback on beneficial ownership information (BOI) data collection; the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, and NCUA proposed rulemaking for anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism program requirements; and the CFPB issued a circular warning against the intimidation of whistleblowers. These and other developments are discussed in more detail below.

Regulatory Developments

CFPB Proposes Interpretive Rule to Ensure Workers Know the Costs and Fees of Paycheck Advance Products

On July 18, the CFPB issued an interpretive rule (Proposed Rule) applying the Truth in Lending Act and Regulation Z to earned wage access services, also known as on-demand pay services, including nonrecourse EWA services. To reach this outcome, the CFPB determined that such services are "credit" and that voluntary fees or charges, such as expedited delivery fees and tips, are "finance charges." These novel interpretations depart from precedent, reverse the CFPB's own recent positions, and buck the trend among a growing number of states reaching the opposite conclusion. In addition to affecting EWA services, the Proposed Rule may also have significant ramifications for other types of financial services.

Goodwin attorneys go more in depth on this topic in our recent client alert, here.

"Paycheck advance products are often marketed to and designed for employers, rather than employees. The CFPB's actions will help workers know what they are getting with these products and prevent race-to-the-bottom business practices."

— Rohit Chopra, Director, CFPB

Agencies Issue Final Interagency Guidance on Reconsiderations of Value of Residential Real Estate

On July 21, the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, NCUA, and CFPB published Interagency Guidance on Reconsiderations of Value of Residential Real Estate in the Federal Register, limited to real estate-related financial transactions secured by a single 1-to-4 family residential property, to highlight risks associated with deficient residential real estate valuations and provide descriptions and examples of how financial institutions might modify their risk management practices to incorporate processes and controls concerning "reconsiderations of value" in which a financial institution requests an appraiser or other preparer of valuation reports to reassess the report based on potential deficiencies or other information that may affect the value conclusion.

Agencies Adopt Final Rule on Quality Control Standards for Automated Valuation Models

On July 17, the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, NCUA, CFPB, and FHFA adopted a final rule requiring banks that use automated valuation models (AVMs) in certain credit or securitization determinations to adopt quality control standards, including random sample testing and reviews, to ensure confidence in the estimates produced by AVMs, protect against data manipulation, avoid conflicts of interests, and promote compliance with applicable nondiscrimination laws. Without setting specific requirements on how to structure their quality control procedures, the final rule gives banks flexibility based on the size and risk of a bank's transactions. The final rule becomes effective on the first day of the calendar quarter following 12 months after its publication in the Federal Register.

FinCEN Requests Feedback on BOI Data Collection

On July 23, following a 60-day notice for public comment on BOI requests, the Department of the Treasury, on behalf of FinCEN, published a 30-day notice in the Federal Register, seeking public comment on: (1) the information to be collected from certain authorized recipients requesting access to BOI from FinCEN, pursuant to the Beneficial Ownership Information Access and Safeguards Rule; and (2) FinCEN's estimate of the burden involved in the information collection. Comments on the proposed information collection are due by August 22.

Agencies Propose Rulemaking for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Program Requirements

On July 19, the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, and NCUA issued a notice of proposed rulemaking that would amend rules implementing anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) program requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA). The proposed amendments align with changes concurrently proposed by FinCEN as a result of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020. Proposed changes include: (1) incorporating a risk assessment process that requires consideration of FinCEN's national AML/CFT priorities; (2) added customer due diligence requirements; (3) amendments to codify supervisory expectations; and (4) encouraging banks to consider innovative approaches to meet their obligations pursuant to the BSA. Comments on the proposed rulemaking are due 60 days from publication in the Federal Register.

CFPB Issues Circular Warning Against Intimidation of Whistleblowers

On July 24, the CFPB issued Circular 2024-04 to remind regulators and the public that Section 1057 of the Consumer Financial Protection Act (CFPA) prohibits covered persons from terminating or otherwise discriminating against covered employees for engaging in whistleblower activity, including by imposing broad nondisclosure agreements or other agreements that contain confidentiality requirements that may intimidate employees or chill employee communication or cooperation with law enforcement regarding violations of consumer financial protection laws. The CFPB indicates that employers can mitigate their risk of violating the CFPA by, among other measures, making sure that employee agreements expressly allow employees to freely communicate with government enforcement agencies and to cooperate in government investigations.

New Client Alert: CTA Update: FinCEN Clarifies BOI Reporting Requirements for Dissolved Reporting Companies

On July 8, the US Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) released new and updated Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that clarify FinCEN's final rules regarding beneficial ownership information (BOI) reporting. To read more, click here.

New Fintech Flash: 10 Considerations for Fintechs Partnering with Community Banks

As banking and technology become more integrated, banks are increasingly partnering with fintechs to expand their customer offerings. The rapid rise of these partnerships has generated questions for both banks and fintechs on how to manage resulting regulatory and financial risks. To read more of this Fintech Flash, click here.

New Client Alert: DeFi Regulatory Developments in France: AMF Publishes Summary of Responses on DeFi Regulatory Approach

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the financial markets regulator in France, has published a summary report on the regulatory issues surrounding decentralized finance (DeFi). The AMF has published the feedback it received from respondent to its initial discussion paper in 2023 on the topic regulating this emerging ecosystem. To read the key highlights, click here.

New Client Alert: Loan Origination Under AIFMD2: A Guide

The revised Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD2) introduces new requirements for funds managed by EU-based alternative investment fund managers (AIFMs) that originate loans. Most of the requirements apply to AIFMs that manage any fund that originates loans, even on an occasional basis. Additional and more stringent requirements apply to AIFMs who manage funds that originate loans ("loan-originating AIFs") as their principal activity or investment strategy, i.e., a credit or debt fund. To read the full guide, click here.

