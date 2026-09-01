Treasury Launches "Operation Economic Outcast" And Expands Sanctions Pressure On Iran

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced the launch of “Operation Economic Outcast,” which Treasury describes as a whole-of-government economic campaign targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran...

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Overview

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced the launch of “Operation Economic Outcast,” which Treasury describes as a whole-of-government economic campaign targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran and its global financial networks. According to Treasury, the initiative is intended to disrupt the economic lifelines supporting the Iranian regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), while increasing pressure on those facilitating Iranian sanctions evasion, oil sales, technology procurement, cyber operations, and other revenue-generating activities.

As part of the announcement, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) expanded the scope of potential sanctions exposure for several Iran-related activities; designated nearly 60 entities, individuals, and vessels across multiple jurisdictions; suspended certain Iran-related general licenses; and issued additional guidance concerning sanctions risks associated with shipping activities involving Iran.

Background

According to Treasury, Operation Economic Outcast marks the beginning of a sustained campaign aimed at identifying and disrupting the networks, facilitators, and financial channels used by Iran to generate revenue and evade sanctions. Following the press report, Treasury further stated that U.S. government agencies will engage foreign counterparts regarding identified Iran-related activity and may pursue additional enforcement measures where such activity continues.

As stated in the report, Treasury’s intention is to increase sanctions pressure not only on Iranian actors but also on non-U.S. individuals and companies that facilitate Iran-related activity. Treasury expressly stated that entities involved in sanctions evasion or money laundering on behalf of Iran may face increased exposure to U.S. sanctions and restrictions on access to the U.S. financial system. Accordingly, we are closely monitoring further developments and action in this area.

Expanded sanctions risk for key sectors of the Iranian economy

One of the most significant components of the announcement is OFAC’s issuance of five new sectoral determinations pursuant to Executive Order (also E.O.) 13902. According to OFAC, these determinations significantly expand its ability to impose sanctions on foreign persons operating in, or providing support to, certain sectors of the Iranian economy. The newly targeted sectors are:

Digital assets

Technology

Gold

Aviation

Shipping

Following the press release, OFAC stated that Iran increasingly relies on these sectors to facilitate sanctions evasion, acquire sensitive technologies, support weapons development, transport revenue-generating commodities, and sustain broader regime activities. These determinations build upon existing E.O. 13902 authorities targeting Iran’s financial, petroleum, and petrochemical sectors.

We note that the addition of these sectors increases potential sanctions exposure for non-U.S. businesses operating in industries that may not traditionally have viewed themselves as directly implicated in Iran sanctions risk. Companies involved in cryptocurrency activity, technology procurement, aviation services, shipping, and commodities trading may wish to revisit their Iran-related risk assessments considering these developments.

OFAC designations targeting procurement, cyber, and oil networks

OFAC also designated nearly 60 entities, individuals, and vessels alleged to support various Iranian military, cyber, procurement, and energy-related activities. The designations were imposed pursuant to several authorities, including Executive Orders 13382, 13694, 13902, and 13224.

According to OFAC, the designations target, among other things, a procurement network allegedly supporting Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), cyber actors associated with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), and a range of shipping, logistics, brokerage, and commodities-trading actors involved in transporting Iranian petroleum products and generating revenue for the regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF).

OFAC also designated several companies, vessels, and intermediaries alleged to be involved in Iran’s so-called shadow fleet, including actors operating across the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Switzerland, and other jurisdictions. The agency additionally targeted parties allegedly involved in procuring proliferation-sensitive technology for Iranian missile development and nuclear research activities. We last posted about OFAC action against the shadow fleet in April.

We additionally note that rather than focusing on a single network or industry sector, the designations span several areas of concern for U.S. policymakers, including weapons proliferation, cyber activity, sanctions evasion, petroleum trading, shipping, logistics, and financial facilitation. Accordingly, we emphasize the importance of conducting updated screening of any customers, counterparties, vessels, intermediaries, beneficial owners, and supply-chain participants that may have direct or indirect links to Iran.

For a full list of the parties targeted, please refer to this link.

Suspension of certain general licenses

In addition to the new designations, OFAC announced the suspension of several general licenses that had previously authorized certain remittance-related activity and aspects of Iranian access to U.S. cultural and academic systems. According to Treasury, these measures form part of the broader effort to increase economic pressure on Iran.

Specifically, OFAC indefinitely suspended authorizations relating to certain educational activities conducted by U.S. persons in third countries, certain noncommercial personal remittances to or from Iran, services related to conferences in the United States or third countries, certain sports-related exchanges, and certain academic exchange and educational services involving the United States and Iran (31 CFR § 560.544; 31 CFR § 560.550; 31 CFR § 560.554; Iran General License F; Iran General License G). As a result, transactions that previously relied on these authorizations are no longer authorized under the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations, absent another applicable authorization (i.e., a specific license).

To facilitate the transition, OFAC concurrently issued General License BB, which authorizes transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind-down of activities that were previously authorized under the suspended general licenses through September 8, 2026, subject to specified conditions. Following the expiration of that wind-down period, parties seeking to engage in activities previously covered by the suspended authorizations may need to obtain specific authorization from OFAC.

We note that these changes may have implications for educational institutions, cultural organizations, conference organizers, sports associations, and individuals that have historically relied on the suspended authorizations. Accordingly, organizations with existing Iran-related programs, exchanges, remittance activity, or other arrangements should review their activities promptly to determine whether any modifications to existing compliance procedures or licensing strategies may be necessary.

Practical implications

From a compliance perspective, the announcement signals a significant escalation in U.S. sanctions pressure on Iran and demonstrates a willingness to use both blocking sanctions and secondary sanctions authorities against a broad range of market participants.

We note that OFAC’s new E.O. 13902 determinations may prove particularly consequential because they create additional avenues for sanctions exposure beyond the traditional Iranian oil, petroleum, and financial sectors. Companies operating in the digital asset, technology, aviation, shipping, logistics, and commodities-trading sectors should carefully evaluate whether their activities could create risk under the expanded sanctions framework.

The announcement also underscores OFAC’s continuing focus on third-country intermediaries, including brokers, logistics providers, shipping companies, procurement agents, and financial facilitators operating outside Iran. We generally emphasize that businesses should continue to conduct risk-based sanctions due diligence, screening, and beneficial ownership reviews, particularly where transactions involve higher-risk jurisdictions, complex ownership structures, intermediary payment arrangements, or sectors specifically identified by OFAC in this action.

OFAC designation implications

As with prior OFAC designations, all property and interests in property of the designated individuals and entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. Entities owned 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked under OFAC’s 50% Rule.

All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or blocked persons are prohibited unless either authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

Next steps

Operation Economic Outcast appears intended to serve as the foundation for a broader and sustained sanctions campaign against Iran. Treasury has indicated that additional actions may follow as part of ongoing efforts to target networks supporting the Iranian regime, the IRGC, and other sanctioned Iranian actors.

Companies with exposure to Iran-related jurisdictions, counterparties, supply chains, financial flows, or high-risk sectors should continue to monitor Treasury and OFAC developments closely and assess whether enhancements to existing sanctions compliance programs may be warranted. We are happy to discuss screening procedures and compliance programs in further detail.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.