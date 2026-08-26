New Section 232 Proclamation Targets Imports Of Unmanned Aircraft Systems

On August 13, 2026, President Trump issued a new proclamation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act imposing tariffs on certain imported unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their components. The Administration concluded that the United States’ dependence on foreign-manufactured UAS and critical UAS components threatens to impair national security by limiting the domestic industrial base and creating vulnerabilities in critical supply chains.

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On August 13, 2026, President Trump issued a new proclamation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act imposing tariffs on certain imported unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their components. The Administration concluded that the United States’ dependence on foreign-manufactured UAS and critical UAS components threatens to impair national security by limiting the domestic industrial base and creating vulnerabilities in critical supply chains.

The proclamation follows a Section 232 investigation conducted by the Department of Commerce, which found that imports have outpaced domestic production and that the United States remains heavily reliant on foreign suppliers. The Administration also cited concerns surrounding cybersecurity, and dependence on unreliable supply chains.

What Does the Proclamation Do?

The proclamation establishes a new tariff framework based on the type of unmanned aircraft system, and, in some cases, the country of origin:

100% tariffs on UAS with a maximum take-off weight of more than 25 kg

100% tariffs on UAS that integrate thermal imagers

100% tariffs on UAS docking stations

100% tariffs on certain critical UAS components as identified in Annex I.

25% tariffs on UAS with a maximum take-off weight of 25 kilograms or less as identified in Annex II

25% tariffs on certain UAS components as identified in Annex II and Annex III.

Tariffs on UAS take effect September 3, 2026, and tariffs on components take effect February 9, 2027.

Reduced tariff rates are available for qualifying imports from several allied trading partners. Products of Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Switzerland, Lichtenstein or the EU will be subject to a 15% tariff (including the Column 1 Duty Rate) and UK-origin products will have a 10% tariff. However, “substantially all” the critical components and technology in the UAS must be certified by the importers to be products of the U.S., Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, EU or UK

The proclamation also authorizes the Department of Commerce to establish an onshoring incentive program designed to encourage companies to manufacture UAS and UAS components in the United States. If an onshoring plan is accepted, the company will receive a zero percent 232 rate.

National Security Continues to Drive Section 232 Actions

This action continues the Administration’s broader use of Section 232 to address industries viewed as strategically important to national security. Similar investigations and import restrictions have recently targeted semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, polysilicon, steel, aluminum, and other critical sectors. The proclamation reflects the Administration’s position that maintaining domestic manufacturing capacity for emerging technologies is essential to both economic and national security.

What Importers Should Do Now

Companies importing UAS or UAS components should review the proclamation carefully to determine whether their products fall within the scope of the new measures. Importers should evaluate applicable HTSUS classifications, review product specifications such as weight and functionality, assess country-of-origin implications, and understand when the new duties become effective. Businesses with complex supply chains should also consider whether restructuring sourcing or manufacturing operations may help mitigate future tariff exposure.

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