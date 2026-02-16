OFAC Launches New Online Voluntary Self-Disclosure Portal

On February 6, 2026, the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Controls (OFAC) announced the launch of a new online Voluntary Self-Disclosure (VSD) Portal (the "New Portal") intended to replace and reduce reliance on ad hoc submission methods with a more secure channel for reporting to OFAC potential sanctions violations. OFAC states that moving disclosures into the New Portal should improve process visibility for disclosing parties, including faster acknowledgment and clearer communication during OFAC's review. Of note, "OFAC strongly encourages parties to begin submitting voluntary self-disclosures through" the New Portal.

From a submission mechanics standpoint, the New Portal's form is designed to be completed in roughly 30 minutes and asks for core identifying information for the disclosing party and a primary correspondent (for example, if an entity or individual is represented by counsel), plus supporting documentation uploads. The New Portal limits uploads to 15 files, restricts file size to no larger than 30 megabytes (MB), and accepts only certain common formats (.PDF, .DOC, .DOCX, .XLS, .XLSX, .JPEG, .JPG or .PNG). Previously, there was a 150 MB maximum, with a maximum of 50 MB per email, before OFAC required submitting through a large file transfer system. As before, the New Portal requires optical character recognition (OCR) on all PDFs prior to submission.

For extensive or document-intensive submissions, OFAC requests that submitters continue to use OFAC's Production Submission Standards, which cover package organization, sequential pagination, Excel-compatible spreadsheets, and transmission protocols, including secure transfers with ID.me authentication. Compliance with these standards may factor into OFAC's evaluation of cooperation.

The New Portal is a reminder that OFAC's current Economic Sanctions Enforcement Guidelines (the "Guidelines") explicitly note that a qualifying VSD is treated as a mitigating factor in any penalty assessment. In addition, where OFAC determines a civil monetary penalty is warranted, a qualifying VSD can result in a 50 percent reduction in the maximum possible penalty (with the precise calculation mechanics depending on whether OFAC treats the case as egregious or non-egregious), provided the VSD meets the criteria in the Guidelines. As we have previously noted, organizations that promptly report potential violations to OFAC may receive reduced penalties or even avoid enforcement altogether.

Crowell & Moring LLP regularly advises U.S. and foreign companies on VSDs to OFAC and related investigations.

