Move To A Single List For UK Sanctions Designations

From Wednesday, 28 January 2026, the UK Sanctions List (“UKSL”), published by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, will act as the sole source of UK sanctions designations made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (“SAMLA”). OFSI's Consolidated List of Asset Freeze Targets (the “OFSI List”) and its search tool will not be updated beyond 28 January 2026.

The move to a single sanctions list is intended to simplify how businesses and individuals subject to sanction designations are identified, without altering sanctions scope or business obligations under UK law. The format of the UKSL will remain unchanged. This transition is a direct result of industry feedback received during a 2025 cross-government review, with an emphasis on removing the need to cross-reference multiple sources in hopes of reducing the risk of non-compliance.

Businesses should ensure that any internal systems which draw on the data from the OFSI List now draw from the UKSL. The UKSL will continue to be updated, and will be available in seven data formats.

In addition to these changes, any newly designated persons (DPs) subject to financial sanctions will no longer be assigned an OFSI Group ID; instead they will only have a Unique ID as an identifier. All UKSL formats will retain the historic OFSI Group ID data, meaning any historic Group IDs will continue to be valid for use.

