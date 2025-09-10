Weekly Sanctions Update: September 8, 2025

The Sanctions Update is compiled by Steptoe's International Trade and Regulatory Compliance team and Steptoe's Strategic Risk team. You can subscribe to receive the Sanctions Update every week through Steptoe's International Compliance Blog and Stepwise Risk Outlook publication home pages.

US Developments

Trump Administration and Congress Targets China for Fentanyl Trafficking

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned one Chinese company and two Chinese individuals for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of synthetic opioids. According to OFAC, Guangzhou Tengyue Chemical Co., Ltd., a China-based chemical company, manufactures synthetic opioids and analgesic chemicals often mixed with synthetic opioids and sells those substances to Americans. OFAC designated two individuals for their alleged roles as representatives of Guangzhou Tengyue and for coordinating shipments of these substances to the United States. These efforts continue the US government's approach to using sanctions to target the foreign manufacture of fentanyl, particularly in China.

The US Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Investigation also announced a federal criminal indictment against Guangzhou Tengyue, the designated individuals, and other individuals and companies for their alleged role in facilitating the flow of illicit drugs and cutting agents to the United States. The indictments include charges against 3 US citizens, 22 Chinese nationals, and 4 Chinese companies for allegedly engaging in conspiracies to commit drug trafficking and money laundering.

Relatedly, the House of Representatives also passed the Stop Chinese Fentanyl Act (H.R. 747) last week. The bill would authorize the administration to sanction Chinese chemical companies that fail to undertake credible efforts "through implementation of appropriate know-your-customer procedures or through cooperation with United States counternarcotics efforts" to detect or prevent opioid trafficking and Chinese government officials with significant regulatory or law enforcement authorities that aid or abet trafficking, including through "intentional inaction." The bill would also amend the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and the Trading with the Enemy Act (TWEA) to require, in the event the President exercises his authorities under the bill, that the President provides Congress with a periodic evaluation that (i) assesses the effectiveness of the exercise of such authority in resolving the covered national emergency; (ii) considers the views of public- and private-sector stakeholders; and (iii) discusses any potential changes to the exercise of the authority for the purpose of more effectively resolving the covered national emergency. In addition, when issuing regulations pursuant to the bill, the President must include the basis and purpose of the regulations, including an explanation of how the regulations will resolve the applicable national emergency and a discussion of their costs and benefits. The bill passed the House with significant bipartisan support and is now before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. The House passed an earlier version of the bill in the previous Congress, but it did not advance in the Senate.

State Department Designates Ecuadorian Groups as FTOs and SDGTs

The US Department of State has designated Los Choneros and Los Lobos as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs). The State Department alleges that these groups have attacked and threatened public officials, security personnel, judges, prosecutors, and journalists in Ecuador. According to the State Department, both groups are linked to FTOs and SDGTs Cártel de Sinaloa and Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación.

The designations are another example of the Trump administration's use of sanctions to target cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) following the President Trump's Directive from January 20, 2025, which called for, among other things, the "total elimination" of cartels and TCOs. In addition to these designations, OFAC has sanctioned numerous alleged members of cartels and TCOs in recent weeks.

Freight Forwarder Settles with OFAC

Fracht FWO Inc. ("Fracht"), a Houston-based international freight forwarder, has agreed to pay OFAC $1,610,775 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of multiple OFAC sanctions programs, including the Venezuela and Iran programs. According to the Enforcement Release and Settlement Agreement, in May 2022, Fracht contracted with a blocked Venezuelan cargo airline to transport car parts from Mexico to a customer in Argentina. In order to fulfill the contract, the Venezuelan airline used an aircraft separately blocked by OFAC for being operated by Iran's Mahan Air and crewed the aircraft with Iranian nationals.

The penalty amount reflects OFAC's determination that the apparent violations were egregious and not voluntarily self-disclosed. It also reflects Fracht's "substantial cooperation" with OFAC's investigation and remedial efforts that the company has put into place. OFAC noted that this enforcement action "emphasizes the importance for international trade service providers, such as freight forwarders, to know their counterparties and recognize the risks of prioritizing urgent business demands at the expense of compliance." Notably, this settlement agreement is the fifth such agreement that OFAC has announced over the past few months, following those entered into with Harman International Industries, Inc, Key Holding, LLC, Unicat Catalyst Technologies, and Interactive Brokers LLC.

Treasury Department Reportedly Inquiring with Brazilian Banks about Sanctions Compliance

Last Wednesday, Reuters reported that the US Treasury Department is asking Brazilian banks about measures they have taken or are taking to ensure compliance with US sanctions imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act. The reported inquiries follow US sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on July 30 pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Act for his alleged participation in serious human rights abuses, including the prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Moraes oversees the case in which Bolsonaro is accused of plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election. Following the sanctions designations, the Brazilian Supreme Court ruled that foreign laws, including executive orders, are not automatically enforceable in Brazil. After that decision, Moraes told reporters that courts could punish Brazilian financial institutions for seizing or blocking domestic assets in response to US orders.

The Trump administration has progressively ratcheted up the pressure on Brazil's government in response to the prosecution of Bolsonaro, including through the use of tariffs in addition to sanctions. The final stage of Bolsonaro's trial began last week, with a verdict expected by this Friday.

UK Developments

UK Publishes Updated Sanctions Statistics in Economic Crime Plan Progress Report

The UK Government has released the second progress report on the Economic Crime Plan 2 ("ECP2"), which tracks delivery against key outcomes, including efforts to combat kleptocracy and sanctions evasion. The ECP2 progress report highlights the scale of UK sanctions enforcement, with 396 recorded sanctions breaches in the financial year ending 2024 (down 16% on the previous year) and 242 closed cases, more than triple the previous year. As of that year, 4,331 individuals and entities were subject to an asset freeze (up 12%), while OFSI reported £24.4 billion in frozen funds in 2023, a 13% increase. Since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, 2,287 individuals and entities have been sanctioned, and by 2025 the cumulative value of assets confiscated under the UK Action Against Corruption programme had reached £286.8 million. These figures reflect the UK's sustained focus on sanctions enforcement, asset recovery, and tackling kleptocracy.

Lowered Oil Price Cap on Russian Crude Enters into Force

The UK and EU's decision to lower the Oil Price Cap on seaborne Russian crude oil from $60 to $47.60 per barrel came into effect on September 2, 2025, at 23:01 BST. The measure is aimed at further reducing Russia's revenue streams and restricting its ability to fund the war in Ukraine. A 45-day wind-down period has been introduced for trades agreed before the new cap took effect, provided they comply with the previous $60 limit, with the wind-down period ending at 23:01 BST on October 17, 2025. The new $47.60 cap will apply immediately to new contracts. To assist market participants, OFSI has updated its Oil Price Cap guidance page and also has published updated FAQs (154–161) clarifying how the revised cap and wind-down period will operate. Businesses must continue to comply with existing reporting and attestation obligations under the Oil Price Cap General Licence.

OFSI Revokes Evraz North America General Licence

OFSI has revoked General Licence INT/2022/1710676 (Continuation of Business of Evraz Plc's North American Subsidiaries) (the "GL"). The GL was originally made under Regulation 64 of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and allowed for the continuation of business operations of Evraz Plc's North American subsidiaries. The GL has been revoked because of Evraz North America's recent acquisition by US private equity business, Atlas Holdings. The GL initially took effect from May 5, 2022, and was due to expire on September 30, 2025.

UK Sanctions Actors Involved in Indoctrination of Ukrainian Children

The UK has designated 11 persons involved in the deportation, indoctrination, and militarisation of Ukrainian children under the Russia sanctions regime. According to a UK Government press release, the measures include the designation of eight individuals and three organisations, including leading Russian officials and state-linked youth organisations that are aiding Russia's pursuit of a long-standing Russification policy in illegally temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, seeking to eradicate Ukrainian culture, identity and statehood. These newly designated entities will now be subject to an asset freeze and, in the case of individuals, a UK travel ban.

EU Developments

EU Council Amends EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime

The EU Council has amended two legal instruments under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions regime. Regulation 2020/1998 and Decision 2020/1999 were revised to include two individuals to the list of those subject to restrictive measures outlined in the Annex to Decision 2020/1999. The update is based on their responsibility for serious human rights violations committed in detention centers located in Crimea.

Since the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russian in 2014, the human rights situation in the region has significantly deteriorated. The two newly listed Russian officials lead the Federal Penal Enforcement Service for the Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol. Under their leadership, detention centers have become sites of systematic abuse, including torture, denial of medical care, and other forms of cruel and degrading treatment. Both individuals are now subject to restrictive measures, including asset freezes, travel bans within the EU, and prohibitions on the provision of funds or economic resources.

Third Countries Align with EU Sanctions Targeting Russia

The High Representative of the EU has announced that Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine have aligned themselves with several Council decisions adopted in recent months. Specifically, these countries have aligned with Decision 2025/1443, which added nine individuals and six entities to the list of those subject to restrictive measures under Annex I to Decision 2024/2643. These individuals and entities were sanctioned for their roles in orchestrating or facilitating disinformation, propaganda, and information manipulation aimed at destabilizing Ukraine. The same group of countries also aligned with Decision 2025/1279, which added a Swiss-Cameroonian social media influencer to the sanctions list in Annex I to Decision 2024/2643. The individual has been identified as a vocal supporter of Russia's geopolitical agenda since participating in the 2019 Sochi Summit.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine have aligned themselves with two further Council decisions. The first alignment pertains to Decision 2025/1425, which added five Russian judges to the sanctions list in the Annex to Decision 2024/1484, due to their involvement in politically motivated prosecutions and suppression of dissent within the Russian judicial system. The second alignment concerns Decision 2025/1070, which extended existing restrictive measures in view of the situation in Russia for another year, until 28 May 2026.

Asia Developments

China and Russia Oppose European Effort to Reinstate UN Sanctions on Iran Under JCPOA Snapback Mechanism

In a Joint Letter to the UN leadership, China and Russia have opposed a European initiative to reinstate United Nations sanctions on Iran, following the E3's (France, Germany, and the UK) activation of the JCPOA's snapback mechanism. The European countries argue that Iran's continued non-compliance with its nuclear obligations warrants the reimposition of sanctions previously lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. In response, China and Russia issued statements rejecting the legitimacy of the snapback process, citing the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 as grounds for its inapplicability. Iran has also dismissed the move, calling it legally baseless and politically driven.

The European effort seeks to restore a range of UN sanctions, including restrictions on arms transfers, ballistic missile activities, and financial dealings linked to Iran's nuclear and military programs. If implemented, the snapback would reintroduce measures that had been lifted under Security Council Resolution 2231, effectively nullifying the remaining benefits of the JCPOA for Iran. China and Russia's rejection of the process signals a lack of consensus among Security Council members, complicating enforcement and raising procedural questions about the viability of multilateral sanctions mechanisms in the current geopolitical climate.

Vietnam Reaffirms Support for Ending Unilateral Sanctions and Embargoes Against Cuba

During a summit in Hanoi on September 1, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, reaffirmed Vietnam's longstanding position advocating for the termination of unilateral embargoes and sanctions against Cuba. In his meeting with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, General Secretary Lam emphasized the importance of international solidarity and mutual respect for sovereignty, reiterating Vietnam's commitment to supporting Cuba's socio-economic development and foreign policy objectives. The leaders also discussed deepening bilateral cooperation across strategic sectors and enhancing coordination in multilateral forums, underscoring their shared stance against restrictive measures that hinder national progress.

Australia Imposes Sanctions on 14 Russian Officials Over Civil Society Repression

On September 3, 2025, Australia announced targeted sanctions against 14 Russian individuals in response to their involvement in the repression of civil society and democratic institutions. The designations were made under Australia's autonomous sanctions framework and are part of its ongoing efforts to address serious human rights violations. The listed individuals are accused of contributing to systemic crackdowns on freedoms of expression, assembly, and association within Russia. The sanctioned individuals are now subject to asset freezes and travel bans, effectively barring them from financial dealings and entry into Australia. The move aligns with actions taken by other jurisdictions and reflects Australia's implementation of measures addressing international human rights concerns.

