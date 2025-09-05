Registering A Foreign Company In Syria: Key Requirements

With the fall of the Assad regime and the removal of sanctions, many Western companies and investors are eager to capitalize on the new opportunities emerging in a country long cut off from Silicon Valley technology and global resources. For years, Syria's isolation has excluded not only cutting-edge innovation and financial capital but also the legal and compliance frameworks necessary for sustainable growth. Now, as international doors reopen, companies face both unprecedented opportunities and complex challenges such as navigating evolving regulations, establishing trusted local partnerships, and protecting intellectual property in a rapidly changing environment.

Foreign companies interested in opening a branch, representative office, regional office, liaison, or agency in Syria must follow a clear set of requirements laid out by local authorities. The process is document-heavy, but when approached step by step, it becomes manageable. Below is an overview of the essential documentation, certification steps, and application details you will need to prepare.

Documents Required for Registration

The core of the registration process lies in the documents submitted on behalf of the parent company. Syrian authorities require the following:

Articles of Association / Incorporation – A copy of the parent company's Articles of Association, or its Articles of Incorporation along with its basic regulations. Board Resolution – A resolution passed by the company's Board of Directors to establish a branch or office in Syria and appoint a representative. Certificate of Registration – Proof that the foreign legal entity is duly registered in the commercial register of its home country. Power of Attorney – A notarized power of attorney in favor of the branch manager. Proof of Establishment – A certificate confirming that the parent company has been established for at least two years (non-profits and institutions are exempt). Financial Statements – The latest annual financial statements of the parent company, certified by an auditor at headquarters. Authorization Letter – A letter from the parent company authorizing the appointed representative to complete registration procedures. Manager's Undertaking – A written pledge by the branch manager in Syria to submit, within three months of the end of each fiscal year, the company's financial statements and profit-and-loss account for its activities in Syria, certified by a licensed Syrian auditor.

‍Certification of Documents

All of the above documents must be properly certified to be accepted in Syria. This involves three levels of authentication:

Certification by the competent authorities in the company's home country.

in the company's home country. Authentication by the Syrian Embassy in that country.

in that country. Final certification by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Syria.

This multi-step process ensures that documents are both valid in the home jurisdiction and recognized under Syrian law.

Information Required in the Application

Beyond the supporting documents, the registration application itself must include detailed information about both the parent company and the Syrian branch. Authorities will request:

The name and trade name of the foreign company

Nationality and place of incorporation

Legal form of the entity

Headquarters and domicile

Type of registration being sought

Description of activities to be carried out in Syria

Duration of the company (excluding non-profits)

Location of the Syrian branch or office, including any temporary manager

Branch manager's name, nationality, and domicile in Syria

Name of the authorized representative responsible for completing registration procedures

Electronic address of the parent company

Shareholder or partner details (or members of the board of directors for joint-stock companies)

Name of the parent company's auditor

Name of the branch's accountant in Syria

Fees, Timelines, and Post-Registration Requirements

The estimated cost of registration ranges from $700-900, covering government fees, notarization, and certifications. Processing time can vary:

6-10 weeks on average, according to several professional service providers.

As little as 15-21 business days if all documents are prepared and approvals move quickly.

After initial registration approval, foreign companies must also complete the following steps:

Commercial registry filing

Obtaining a commercial license

Tax registration and issuance of Syrian tax number

Opening a local bank account

Registration with social insurance for employees

Compliance with Syrian labor and environmental regulations

Submission of annual tax declarations and independent accounting records in Syria

Profit Repatriation and Oversight

Branches in Syria operate under strict financial oversight:

Profits may be transferred abroad only after tax obligations are settled.

Central Bank of Syria approval is required for transfers, and no more than 50% of profits can typically be repatriated in a fiscal year.

All registrations must be filed with the Foreign Companies Department of the Ministry of Economy and published in the Official Gazette, ensuring transparency and public notice.

While the requirements may appear extensive, each step is intended to provide clarity, ensure transparency, and establish accountability for foreign entities operating in Syria.

With careful preparation, and by following the order outlined above, companies can position themselves for a smooth registration process and a solid legal foundation in the Syrian market.

