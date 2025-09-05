Registering A Foreign Company In Syria: Key Requirements

Foreign companies interested in opening a branch, representative office, regional office, liaison, or agency in Syria must follow a clear set of requirements laid out by local authorities. The process is document-heavy, but when approached step by step, it becomes manageable. Below is an overview of the essential documentation, certification steps, and application details you will need to prepare.
Documents Required for Registration
The core of the registration process lies in the documents submitted on behalf of the parent company. Syrian authorities require the following:
- Articles of Association / Incorporation – A copy of the parent company's Articles of Association, or its Articles of Incorporation along with its basic regulations.
- Board Resolution – A resolution passed by the company's Board of Directors to establish a branch or office in Syria and appoint a representative.
- Certificate of Registration – Proof that the foreign legal entity is duly registered in the commercial register of its home country.
- Power of Attorney – A notarized power of attorney in favor of the branch manager.
- Proof of Establishment – A certificate confirming that the parent company has been established for at least two years (non-profits and institutions are exempt).
- Financial Statements – The latest annual financial statements of the parent company, certified by an auditor at headquarters.
- Authorization Letter – A letter from the parent company authorizing the appointed representative to complete registration procedures.
- Manager's Undertaking – A written pledge by the branch manager in Syria to submit, within three months of the end of each fiscal year, the company's financial statements and profit-and-loss account for its activities in Syria, certified by a licensed Syrian auditor.
Certification of Documents
All of the above documents must be properly certified to be accepted in Syria. This involves three levels of authentication:
- Certification by the competent authorities in the company's home country.
- Authentication by the Syrian Embassy in that country.
- Final certification by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Syria.
This multi-step process ensures that documents are both valid in the home jurisdiction and recognized under Syrian law.
Information Required in the Application
Beyond the supporting documents, the registration application itself must include detailed information about both the parent company and the Syrian branch. Authorities will request:
- The name and trade name of the foreign company
- Nationality and place of incorporation
- Legal form of the entity
- Headquarters and domicile
- Type of registration being sought
- Description of activities to be carried out in Syria
- Duration of the company (excluding non-profits)
- Location of the Syrian branch or office, including any temporary manager
- Branch manager's name, nationality, and domicile in Syria
- Name of the authorized representative responsible for completing registration procedures
- Electronic address of the parent company
- Shareholder or partner details (or members of the board of directors for joint-stock companies)
- Name of the parent company's auditor
- Name of the branch's accountant in Syria
Fees, Timelines, and Post-Registration Requirements
The estimated cost of registration ranges from $700-900, covering government fees, notarization, and certifications. Processing time can vary:
- 6-10 weeks on average, according to several professional service providers.
- As little as 15-21 business days if all documents are prepared and approvals move quickly.
After initial registration approval, foreign companies must also complete the following steps:
- Commercial registry filing
- Obtaining a commercial license
- Tax registration and issuance of Syrian tax number
- Opening a local bank account
- Registration with social insurance for employees
- Compliance with Syrian labor and environmental regulations
- Submission of annual tax declarations and independent accounting records in Syria
Profit Repatriation and Oversight
Branches in Syria operate under strict financial oversight:
- Profits may be transferred abroad only after tax obligations are settled.
- Central Bank of Syria approval is required for transfers, and no more than 50% of profits can typically be repatriated in a fiscal year.
- All registrations must be filed with the Foreign Companies Department of the Ministry of Economy and published in the Official Gazette, ensuring transparency and public notice.
While the requirements may appear extensive, each step is intended to provide clarity, ensure transparency, and establish accountability for foreign entities operating in Syria.
With careful preparation, and by following the order outlined above, companies can position themselves for a smooth registration process and a solid legal foundation in the Syrian market.
