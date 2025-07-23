ARTICLE
23 July 2025

One Minute Matters [Video]: Can The U.S. Break Its Dependency On Chinese Rare Earth Magnets? (With Tom Moga)

Dykema

Contributor

Rare earth magnets power everything from EVs to MRI machines—but what happens when 90% of them come from one country?
Thomas Moga

Tom Moga breaks down what you need to know about the legal and strategic risks behind China's export controls, new U.S. tax incentives, and why now is the time for companies to rethink sourcing, compliance, and contingency plans. With both U.S. and Chinese rules evolving fast, companies that wait to adapt may find themselves at a serious disadvantage.

Thomas Moga
