Nota Bene Episode 174: Decoupling The Supply Chain: How Global Business Is Coping With U.S. Regulations With Erika Trujillo Of SEIA (Podcast)

In today's episode, we're joined by Erika Trujillo, Managing Director of SEIA GmbH. We discuss the impact of evolving U.S. export control regulations on global supply chains, particularly in Europe.

Our conversation explores the European response to aggressive U.S. extraterritorial regulation, how rules in the EU and the United States are diverging, and how multinational companies can best manage the strategic realignment with regard to China.

Key Issues Discussed in This Episode

What are you seeing with U.S. and European sanctions export control rules? Is there a convergence or divergence?

Regarding China, with the strategic realignment between the United States and China, what is the response you are seeing in the EU?

If a significant divergence forces global multinationals to choose between the United States and China, how might that play out in practical terms?

How are these geopolitical changes changing the practical compliance choices global companies have to make in the real world?

For CFOs and chief legal officers leveraging external and internal compliance teams, what's the big takeaway?

About Erika Trujillo

Erika Trujillo is the founder and Managing Director of SEIA, a global trade compliance data firm that leverages cutting-edge data analytics to manage risk. Before founding SEIA, Erika held a senior role at a Big Four consulting and law firm, where she advised clients on Foreign Trade Law, focusing on multi-jurisdictional export controls and sanctions.

Erika also served as the EMEA Trade Controls leader for a global automotive supplier and worked as an international trade specialist at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Throughout her career, she has led initiatives in digitizing trade compliance.

About Scott Maberry

Scott Maberry is an international trade lawyer. He counsels clients on global risk, international trade, and regulation.

Scott's practice includes representing clients before the U.S. government agencies and international U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry & Security (BIS), the Department of Commerce Import Administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the International Trade Commission (ITC) and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS). He also represents clients in federal court and grand jury proceedings, as well as those pursuing negotiations and dispute resolution under the World Trade Organization (WTO), North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and other multilateral and bilateral agreements.

A member of the World Economic Forum Expert Network, Scott also advises the WEF community in the areas of global risk, international trade, artificial intelligence and values.

Additional Resources

National Security Strategy

Strategy on China

2017 U.S. National Security Strategy:

