Let's Talk FCA: Growing FCA Risks Amidst "America First" Trade Policy (Podcast)

In this episode, Crowell's hosts Agustin Orozco and Jason Crawford speak with Crowell attorneys Simeon Yerokun and Katherine Quinn about DOJ's plan to aggressively use the FCA against illegal foreign trade practices. This episode includes discussion of common areas of FCA enforcement in cases involving allegations of customs fraud, and the hosts address steps that importers can take to mitigate risks. "Let's Talk FCA" is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest developments with the False Claims Act.

