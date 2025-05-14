ARTICLE
14 May 2025

Let's Talk FCA: Growing FCA Risks Amidst "America First" Trade Policy (Podcast)

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

In this episode, Crowell's hosts Agustin Orozco and Jason Crawford speak with Crowell attorneys Simeon Yerokun and Katherine Quinn about DOJ's plan to aggressively use the FCA...
United States International Law
Jason M. Crawford,Agustin D. Orozco,Katherine Quinn
+1 Authors

In this episode, Crowell's hosts Agustin Orozco and Jason Crawford speak with Crowell attorneys Simeon Yerokun and Katherine Quinn about DOJ's plan to aggressively use the FCA against illegal foreign trade practices. This episode includes discussion of common areas of FCA enforcement in cases involving allegations of customs fraud, and the hosts address steps that importers can take to mitigate risks. "Let's Talk FCA" is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest developments with the False Claims Act.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

Jason M. Crawford
Agustin D. Orozco
Simeon Yerokun
Katherine Quinn
