BIS Adds And Removes Persons From The Unverified List

On April 25, 2025, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) published a final rule that added 18 new persons and removed five persons from the Unverified List (UVL).

Of the 18 persons added in the UVL, five are located in China, six are located in Finland, three are located in Türkiye, two are in Kazakhstan, one is in Italy, and one is in the United Kingdom. Of the five persons removed from the UVL, three are in China and two are in the United Arab Emirates.

BIS explained that the persons were being added to the UVL because BIS, or federal officials acting on BIS's behalf, were unable to verify the persons' bona fides through the completion of an end-use check. As a result, the use of license exceptions for exports, reexports, and transfers involving the 18 persons added to the UVL are suspended. In contrast, BIS explained that it was able to verify bona fides for the five persons removed from the UVL.

This final rule is effective April 25, 2025.

