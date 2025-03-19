ARTICLE
19 March 2025

Riding The Tariff Rollercoaster (Podcast)

The Lobby Shop team is back and talking tariffs! Caitlin Sickles, Josh Zive, Paul Nathanson, Liam Donovan and Dylan Pasiuk break down the latest developments in the ongoing tariff rollercoaster.
The Lobby Shop team is back and talking tariffs! Caitlin Sickles, Josh Zive, Paul Nathanson, Liam Donovan and Dylan Pasiuk break down the latest developments in the ongoing tariff rollercoaster—separating the tariffs that have actually been imposed from those still being threatened, along with the retaliation from U.S. trading partners. They explore President Trump's rationale for using tariffs and threats of tariffs, highlighting key differences between those imposed during his first term versus his second. The team also examines the impact of these trade policies on various sectors, including potential conflicts between the administration's tariff strategy and its energy agenda, as well as the challenges companies face with sudden cost increases disrupting their supply chains.

