5 Key Takeaways From The Confirmation Hearing Of Secretary Of Commerce Nominee Howard Lutnick

At his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Secretary of Commerce nominee Howard Lutnick emphasized his vision of unleashing American innovation and competitiveness while working to bring critical manufacturing back to the United States. Lutnick, who currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Cantor Fitzgerald, faced extensive questioning about his approach to tariffs, semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI) regulation, and broadband deployment.

In a hearing that spanned over three hours, Lutnick presented his life story of resilience - from losing both parents as a teenager to rebuilding Cantor Fitzgerald after losing 658 employees, including his brother, in the 9/11 attacks. His nomination comes at a pivotal time as the Commerce Department grapples with strengthening domestic manufacturing, implementing export controls on emerging technologies, and managing critical spectrum resources.

Key Takeaways

1. Lutnick Took a Hard Line on China and Technology Competition

Lutnick expressed a "very jaundiced view of China," emphasizing that they "only care about themselves and seek to harm us." He pointed to the recent DeepSeek AI announcement as evidence of China's misuse of American technology and called for stronger export controls backed by tariffs. "They stole things. They broke in. They've taken our IP," Lutnick stated, promising to be "rigorous in our pursuit of restrictions and enforcing those restrictions to keep us in the lead." He emphasized that when the U.S. says no to China on technology transfers, "the answer's got to be no."

Throughout the hearing, Lutnick outlined a comprehensive strategy to counter China's technological ambitions, particularly criticizing how U.S. companies have enabled Chinese advancement. He specifically called out how "open platforms, Meta's open platform let DeepSeek rely on it. NVIDIA's chips, which they bought tons of and they found their ways around it, drive their DeepSeek model." Lutnick promised to strengthen the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) and coordinate export controls with tariffs to create a more effective enforcement mechanism, stating "our export controls, not backed by tariffs, are like a whack-a-mole model." He repeatedly emphasized the need to end what he characterized as Chinese disrespect for American intellectual property and technology restrictions.

2. Lutnick Pledged Efficient Implementation of CHIPS Act and Advanced Manufacturing Revival

When questioned about the crucial CHIPS and Science Act, Lutnick characterized it as "an excellent down payment" while committing to a thorough review of its implementation. "I'm not the kind of person to come and ask for more appropriations if we haven't delivered the first time," he stated, emphasizing his focus on efficient execution of existing programs. Throughout the hearing, he repeatedly stressed the importance of giving Congress "the benefit of the bargain" in implementing the legislation.

The nominee outlined an expansive vision for revitalizing American manufacturing that extended beyond semiconductors. He emphasized the need to "bring domestic manufacturing and supply chain domestic so that production is domestic and flows through and employs great Americans." On tech hubs, another key component of the CHIPS and Science Act, Lutnick committed to supporting innovation clusters across the country, stating "American ingenuity exists strongly across the country. And we should find it, and we should harness it, and we should unleash it."

Lutnick faced pointed questions about manufacturing competitiveness against nations like Japan and Germany, which he argued have fewer regulatory hurdles. He pledged to address what he called a "failed industrial policy," citing examples where excessive regulation and mandates have slowed American manufacturing growth. When discussing the current state of U.S. manufacturing capabilities, he was particularly critical of situations where American technology leadership had been eroded, stating "We need to change the regulatory environment and unleash America for the benefit of America." He committed to evaluating and streamlining requirements that could impede the rapid scaling of domestic manufacturing capacity.

3. Lutnick Favors Broad Tariff Approach to Address Trade Imbalances

On trade policy, Lutnick advocated for an across-the-board tariff approach rather than targeted measures, arguing that selective tariffs lead to retaliatory actions. "When you pick one product in Mexico, they'll pick one product," he explained. He pushed back against inflation concerns, stating "It is just nonsense that tariffs cause inflation" and emphasized the need for reciprocity in trade relationships.

Lutnick drew a clear distinction between two different tariff initiatives under consideration. He explained that immediate tariffs on Mexico and Canada would be focused specifically on addressing border security and fentanyl trafficking, calling it "not a tariff per se" but rather "an action of domestic policy." For longer-term trade policy, he described a more deliberate approach starting in April, with the Commerce Department and USTR conducting detailed studies on broader tariff implementation. Throughout the hearing, he repeatedly returned to the theme of reciprocity, arguing that trading partners "took advantage of American kindness" and that it was time for countries to "start to respect us and respect us now."

4. Lutnick Pledged to Reform AI and Export Controls

Lutnick outlined a vision for American leadership in AI development through standards rather than heavy regulation. "The Department of Commerce has led the world in cyber... Let's leverage that model into the standards for artificial intelligence," he stated. He expressed particular concern about China's recent AI developments, emphasizing the need to prevent U.S. technology from being used against American interests.

When pressed on specific approaches to AI oversight, Lutnick repeatedly emphasized the success of America's cybersecurity standards as a model to follow. He advocated for "standards that the world meets so they're American standards that the world meets," drawing parallels to how U.S. leadership in internet technology led to American companies dominating the tech sector. On the controversial Biden administration AI Safety Institute, Lutnick suggested pivoting to a standards-based approach, stating "I think if you think of it as standards, I think we can get bipartisan agreement that we can find the right way to set those standards in a way that makes America -- you know, it takes care of Senator Thune's comments of a light-enough touch. But we need to protect America, but we also need to make sure that it's an American-driven AI model in the world."

5. Lutnick Is Committed to Efficient Broadband Deployment

While supporting the goal of universal broadband access, Lutnick promised to review existing programs for efficiency. He criticized the current lack of connections under the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program (BEAD) and committed to "get broadband out to people and give you the benefit of the bargain." He emphasized the need for cost-effective solutions, noting "The waste of America is over. In the Commerce Department, we are going to get broadband to people, but we're going to do it cost effectively."

The nominee faced intense questioning about his commitment to existing broadband initiatives, particularly regarding the $42 billion BEAD program. He cited an example of planned spending "to run fiber for $200,000 to a house that was worth $125,000" as the kind of inefficiency he would address. Lutnick repeatedly emphasized his support for the program's core mission while promising a thorough review of implementation methods, stating he would ensure states "provide the most efficient way, the most cost-efficient and effective way to get broadband to every house." He committed to a technology-neutral approach that could include satellites, wireless, and fiber solutions to achieve universal connectivity.

If confirmed, Lutnick would lead a department responsible for promoting American economic growth, overseeing critical technology initiatives like the CHIPS Act, managing fisheries and weather services through NOAA, administering export controls, and advancing U.S. commercial interests globally. The Senate Commerce Committee is expected to vote on his nomination in the coming weeks.

How Ankura Can Help

Ankura's Global Strategic Advisory team specializes in helping businesses across the United States and abroad navigate and secure federal and state incentives to support growth, innovation, and development. As policy priorities shift with the incoming Trump Administration, our team monitors developments and provides tailored support to maximize the value of available programs. Whether you are seeking tax credits, grants, or financing for your projects, we ensure you stay ahead of evolving opportunities. Our services include:

Incentive Eligibility Assessment : Identifying the programs and opportunities best suited to your organization's needs and goals, with particular attention to emerging opportunities in energy development, tribal partnerships, and public land initiatives.

: Identifying the programs and opportunities best suited to your organization's needs and goals, with particular attention to emerging opportunities in energy development, tribal partnerships, and public land initiatives. Strategic Application Support : Guiding you through the application process, ensuring compliance with program requirements, and developing compelling submissions that align with new federal priorities and streamlined permitting processes.

: Guiding you through the application process, ensuring compliance with program requirements, and developing compelling submissions that align with new federal priorities and streamlined permitting processes. Financial Modeling and Impact Analysis : Creating detailed financial models to highlight the value of incentives and their impact on your projects, including analysis of market-driven approaches to emissions reduction and energy development opportunities.

: Creating detailed financial models to highlight the value of incentives and their impact on your projects, including analysis of market-driven approaches to emissions reduction and energy development opportunities. Stakeholder Advocacy: Engaging with local, state, and federal officials to build support for your projects and secure necessary approvals, with specialized expertise in tribal consultation and multi-jurisdictional projects.

With over $300 million in state incentives and $375 million in federal incentives secured for our clients in the past year, Ankura is your trusted partner in leveraging incentive programs to achieve your strategic objectives.

References

Transcript: Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing Nomination of Howard Lutnick

Recording: Nomination Hearing - U.S. Secretary of Commerce

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.