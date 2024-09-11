ARTICLE
11 September 2024

US Presidential Elections 2024—What Is At Stake For Swiss Companies And Investors?

As the race heats up between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the implications for Swiss business interests are profound. From tariffs and sanctions to tax policies and trade relations, especially with China, the stakes are high. Harris aims to continue the current administration's sectoral tariffs and tough stance on big pharma, while Trump's potential tariff hikes and focus on bilateral engagements could reshape the landscape. Understand how these differing policies could impact market access, regulatory environments and investment decisions.

In this report, we discuss the candidates' position on eight key economic issues and their potential implications for Swiss companies, including:

  • Tariffs
  • Industrial Subsidies
  • Sanctions
  • Export Controls
  • Outbound Investment Restrictions
  • Taxes
  • Health Care
  • China

Dive into the pivotal US Presidential Elections with our latest analysis here.

Authors
Photo of Alan Yanovich
Alan Yanovich
Photo of Olivier De Moor
Olivier De Moor
Photo of Opher Shweiki
Opher Shweiki
Photo of Brian Gatta
Brian Gatta
Photo of Jan Walter
Jan Walter
Photo of Rachel Polan
Rachel Polan
