Nota Bene Episode 170: Threats And Opportunities In The Global Supply Chain (Podcast)

In this episode, Lisa Mays, an international trade attorney with Sheppard Mullin and leader of the firm's Supply Chain Industry Team, joins host Scott Maberry to discuss the state of the global supply chain, including the impact of the war in Russia, and the intensifying trade war with China.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

Most trade lawyers are on the East coast. What benefits do you bring to your clients being in California?

What roles do the different government agencies play in enforcement, and why is recent inter-agency enforcement cooperation so significant?

What is the compliance obligation regarding "diversion" of goods by suppliers, distributors, sales agents, and customers?

How are U.S. trade wars playing out in the global supply chain?

What specific supply chain issues are created by the war in Ukraine?

What recent actions has the U.S. taken as the trade war with China intensifies?

How is international trade law impacting the way the solar industry operates?

Why has it become critical for companies to trace their supply chains for forced labor?

Will supply chain regulation continue to be a priority for the remainder of President Biden's current term?

About Lisa Mays

An international trade lawyer based in Sheppard Mullin's Orange County office, Lisa Mays leads the firm's Supply Chain Industry Team and is a leading member of the Transportation Industry Team.

Lisa's practice focuses on compliance counseling and investigations in the areas of export controls, economic sanctions, anti-corruption, and customs and import regulations. She regularly advises semiconductor manufacturers, automakers, airlines, aerospace and defense firms, importers, and exporters on sanctions; export controls, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Export Administration Regulations (EAR); trade agreements; the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA); Customs and imports; antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD); the False Claims Act; Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS); anti-boycott controls; cybersecurity issues; and anti-money laundering (AML) matters.

Lisa also represents clients before the U.S. Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), the Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry & Security (BIS), the Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the Department of Justice (DOJ), the International Trade Commission (ITC), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and CFIUS.

About Scott Maberry

An international trade partner in Governmental Practice, J. Scott Maberry counsels clients on global risk, international trade, and regulation.

Scott's practice includes representing clients before the U.S. government agencies and international U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry & Security (BIS), the Department of Commerce Import Administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the International Trade Commission (ITC) and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS). He also represents clients in federal court and grand jury proceedings, as well as those pursuing negotiations and dispute resolution under the World Trade Organization (WTO), North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and other multilateral and bilateral agreements.

A member of the World Economic Forum Expert Network, Scott also advises the WEF community in the areas of global risk, international trade, artificial intelligence and values.

Contact Information

Lisa Mays

Scott Maberry

