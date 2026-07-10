Commission Further Postpones Western Spadefoot CESA Candidacy Decision To August Meeting

The California Fish and Game Commission has postponed its decision on whether to grant candidate species status to the western spadefoot toad under the California Endangered Species Act...

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental and natural resources, corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment, and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.

Article Insights

Jennifer Jeffers’s articles from Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular: within Environment, Corporate/Commercial Law and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

At its June 18, 2026 meeting, the California Fish and Game Commission (the Commission) voted to further postpone its consideration of whether the Center for Biological Diversity’s petition to list the western spadefoot toad (Spea hammondii) may be warranted under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA). The petition seeks to list the northern population as threatened and the southern population as endangered. A finding by the Commission that the Petition may be warranted would grant the western spadefoot “candidate” species status under CESA, providing full legal protections to the species until a final determination is reached on the petition. For more detail as to the implications of the western spadefoot’s candidate status on proposed projects, please see our previous legal alert here.

The Commission postponed the western spadefoot candidacy decision to give petitioner and the utility-scale solar industry (specifically, the Large-scale Solar Association (LSA)) additional time to collaborate on proposed exceptions to CESA protections that would be allowed under Fish and Game Code Section 2084. If ultimately adopted, the proposed Section 2084 approach could create a clearer pathway for solar-project proponents to address limited western spadefoot take during any candidacy period. The Commission’s second postponement is intended to allow for the Section 2084 process to continue before the Commission decides whether to designate the species as a candidate.

We now expect the Commission to decide whether to designate the western spadefoot as a CESA candidate at its August 12-13, 2026 meeting. If the Commission designates the species as a candidate, project proponents should evaluate whether planned activities may require take authorization.

Allen Matkins will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as the listing process progresses. Please reach out to the firm’s Natural Resources Team if you would like to learn more about how the Commission’s consideration of CESA candidacy for the western spadefoot may affect your project.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.