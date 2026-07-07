USDA Publishes Technical Guidelines For The Production Of Regenerative Agricultural Biofuel Feedstocks

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has published a final rule revising technical guidelines for quantifying carbon intensity of agricultural commodity crops used in biofuel production. These revised guidelines establish a framework for farm producers to measure net emissions changes from authorized farming practices and track emissions data throughout the biofuel supply chain.

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On June 29, 2026, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) published a final rule revising the technical guidelines for quantifying, reporting, and verifying the carbon intensity (CI) of agricultural commodity crops used in the production of biofuels relative to an estimated national average that were established by a Biden USDA January 2025 interim rule. 91 Fed. Reg. 39334. According to USDA, the January 2025 interim rule established guidelines for the implementation, reporting, verification, and quantification of CI of certain agricultural commodities at the field-scale. The final rule makes revisions to the January 2025 interim rule that were requested by commenters or that are otherwise necessary because of intervening Executive action. USDA states that the revised guidelines “articulate an approach for farm producers to quantify the change in net emissions associated with crops produced using one or more authorized practices. The revised guidelines also articulate a framework for how information regarding emissions, resulting from the production of biofuel feedstock commodity crops, could be reported and tracked throughout the supply chain.” The final rule will be effective July 29, 2026. More information on the interim final rule is available in our February 5, 2025, blog item.

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