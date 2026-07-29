CARB Refines Corporate GHG Reporting Program In Latest Public Workshop

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) held another public workshop on SB 253 on July 211 providing updates on the fast-approaching initial reporting requirements for Scope 1 and 2 emissions that take effect this November. Additionally, as previewed in a prior SB 253 Bracewell update, CARB has presented another round of proposed concepts for the forthcoming proposed rulemaking implementing the greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reporting requirements taking effect in 2027.

SB 253, formally known as the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act, requires US companies with total annual revenues in excess of $1 billion that do business in California to annually disclose their Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions for the prior fiscal year.2 The initial Scope 1 and 2 emissions reporting deadline is November 10, 2026, and CARB announced that it intends to provide additional guidance and set up an online intake platform for fee contact information and GHG reporting by September 1.3 CARB, however, focused the public workshop primarily on the agency’s development of GHG reporting requirements that would apply in 2027 and beyond. While companies and other members of the public may submit comments now regarding the proposed language, the proposed rulemaking will also be available for a 45-day comment period after CARB publishes it. CARB aims to publish sometime this fall.

CARB Proposes Alignment With the Greenhouse Gas Protocol

With the goal of “promot[ing] interoperability with other climate disclosure programs, including IFRS S2, EU CSRD, and others to the greatest extent possible,” CARB intends to largely align the forthcoming rule with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG-P) requirements and recommendations with adjustments to account for the California regulatory context.4 CARB does not intend to reinvent the wheel, and the GHG-P is a longstanding and widely used international standard for corporate GHG accounting and reporting that establishes comprehensive global standardized frameworks to measure and manage GHG emissions.5 CARB expects that companies preparing GHG emissions reports will adhere to the principles, requirements and guidance found in the GHG-P’s Corporate Standard, Scope 2 Guidance and Scope 3 Standard.6 By drawing from the GHG-P, CARB intends that proposed regulatory concepts will “provide flexibility for reporting to streamline implementation.”7

Emissions Reporting

As mentioned above, the initial Scope 1 and 2 emissions reporting deadline is November 10, 2026. Per the last workshop, CARB expects companies to report Scope 1 emissions and conduct limited third-party data assurance.8 CARB has previously published a draft Scope 1 and 2 GHG reporting template that can be used for initial reporting.9 However, this workshop focused on clarifications and refinements for Scope 2 and 3 emissions as discussed further below.

CARB is proposing that companies report their Scope 2 emissions in accordance with GHG-P Scope 2 Guidance by source type, including electricity, steam, heating and cooling emissions.10 This includes following the GHG-P Scope 2 guidance for any omissions.11 CARB listed a variety of GHGs included in the reporting requirement, including carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), methane (CH 4 ), nitrous oxide (N 2 O), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) and nitrogen trifluoride (NF 3 ). These gases must be reported in CO 2 equivalent using both market-based and location-based methods.12

During the workshop, staff expressed that they were not requiring compliance with the forthcoming revised GHG-P Scope 2 guidance13 at this time and would instead require the use of the previous 2015 version of the GHG-P Scope 2 framework.

As we explained in a prior update, CARB had proposed three potential reporting options for Scope 3 emissions during the previous March 2026 public workshop: (1) broad applicability, (2) sectorial phase-in, and (3) category phase-in. CARB staff are now proposing to choose Option 3: category-based phase-in, to address feedback from stakeholders that assessing all 15 Scope 3 categories beginning in 2027 could pose data availability and cost challenges.14 CARB has elected to require initial reporting for five categories which the agency believes “are frequently reported across voluntary and mandatory programs” and that have “the most established data sources and mature quantification methods.”15 CARB’s proposed initial 2027 reporting categories are:

Category 1: Purchased goods and services

Category 3: Fuel and energy related activities

Category 5: Waste generated during operations

Category 6: Business travel

Category 7: Employee commuting

CARB still encourages companies to voluntarily report on the remaining 10 categories.16 CARB reiterated that reporting entities must follow guidance from the Scope 3 Standard for calculating emissions within these categories.17 For both the mandatory and voluntary reporting, CARB asks companies to report a variety of information regarding their Scope 3 emissions, including the type of emissions, accounting methods, percent and sum of emissions reported and an explanation for any emissions excluded.18

Proposed Assurance Requirements

While the GHG-P recommends assurance engagements, or independent third-party audits to ensure data quality and accuracy, SB 253 requires them. Therefore, reporting entities will be required to obtain limited assurance for disclosures of Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions starting in 2027, including separately reported biogenic CO2 emissions.19 As previewed during CARB’s prior March public workshop, the agency continues to propose that limited assurance engagements must be conducted in conformance with one of the following standards:20

AA1000 Assurance Standard (AA1000AS v3);

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA AT-C Section 210);

International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3410 applied in conjunction with ISAE 3000 (Revised), for engagements commencing prior to December 15, 2026;

International Standard on Sustainability Assurance (ISSA) 5000 for engagements commencing on or after December 15, 2026; or

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14064-3:2019 (with additional accreditation requirements).

CARB also proposes that assurance providers must submit a written report that identifies the assurance standard applied and the level of assurance provided to a reporting entity as well as the Scope 1 and 2 emissions covered by the engagement. Further, the assurance report should provide the assurance provider’s conclusion.21

CARB is interested in feedback on whether the above standards produce results that are sufficiently comparable and provide meaningful and consistent levels of confidence in the disclosed emissions data. CARB is also interested in feedback on how to ensure the independence of assurance providers, including required rotations or mandatory disclosures.

Proposed Insurance Company Applicability

Initially, CARB did not subject insurance companies to SB 253 requirements due to a preexisting California Department of Insurance (CDI) reporting requirement. However, CARB reversed their position and is now requiring insurance companies to report Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions starting in 2027 because CDI reporting does not include Scope 3 or assurance requirements. CARB is proposing that insurance companies submit the same report for both requirements, so long as the CDI report meets the requirements of SB 253.22

Other General Reporting Requirements

In addition to Scope 2 and 3 emissions reporting requirements, CARB also proposed concepts regarding a number of general reporting requirements that the agency believes are necessary to ensure that disclosures are valid, accurate and consistent. CARB seeks public comment on the various proposed requirements discussed further below:

Quantification Methodologies and Measurement Uncertainty: CARB proposes that companies shall disclose GHG quantification methods and measurement approaches used for the calculation of all emissions in reports.23 This includes disclosures of:

Consolidation approach for organizational boundaries;

Global Warming Potential values and assessment report vintage used;

Emission factor sources for all calculations with key attributes (i.e., vintage, geographic and technical representatives, uncertainty); and

Quantification method (e.g., was a direct measurement or calculation-based method used?) including any process-specific tools or models used.

Further, CARB proposes to adopt GHG-P’s recommendation that companies disclose measurement uncertainty associated with the quantification methodologies used to calculate emissions in an effort to strengthen transparency of the figures reported.24 Consequently, companies will be expected to assess the underlying data sources, assumptions and model utilized as well as report confidence intervals with data points where applicable. CARB also proposes to allow companies to provide an explanation and conduct a qualitative assessment of uncertainty where quantitative estimation of uncertainty is not feasible or would impose unreasonable burdens or costs.25 In either case, CARB expects reporting entities to disclose changes in GHG quantification or accounting methods made from the previous reporting year and the reasons for such changes.26

Primary Data Prioritization: CARB emphasizes the GHG-P’s recommendation that GHG reporting prioritize primary data over secondary data where available but will not require any particular approach. Primary data is emissions data that is directly specific to the company and its suppliers, while secondary data uses industry averages, financial data, or other estimates to provide an approximate amount of emissions.27 CARB is requesting comments on how to implement this recommendation. CARB also seeks comments broadly on how to encourage use of scientifically sound approaches for emissions quantification, especially for methane emissions, and whether sector- and source-specific quantification methodologies would be useful.28

Missing Data and Substitution Reporting: CARB proposes to require companies to identify missing data elements or parameters and document any data sources that are substituted. Disclosure of estimation methods used to quantify emissions in place of missing data will also be required. This includes explaining the basis for selecting the estimation approach and any assumptions used. CARB explained that this requirement aligns with California’s existing “Mandatory Reporting Regulation” (MRR) which imposes GHG reporting for major sources including electricity generators, industrial facilities, fuel suppliers and electricity importers.29

Data Exclusions Reporting: Recognizing that there are possible acceptable reasons for excluding GHG emissions, sources, activities, Scope 3 categories or other data, CARB proposes to allow data exclusions where “the omission, misstatement, or obscuring could not be reasonably expected to influence the decisions, assessments, or understanding of users of the disclosure regarding the reporting entity’s GHG emissions inventory, climate-related risks, opportunities, or impacts.”30 While CARB seeks comment on how to implement such data exclusions, the agency did note that reporting entities will be expected to explain and disclose the basis for all data exclusions, which should encompass an assessment of both quantitative and qualitative factors.31 CARB is especially interested in feedback regarding factors that may increase the consistency of exclusions across companies, including feedback on the proposed factors, further direction from CARB and the reporting burden.32

Biogenic Emissions Reporting: CARB proposes to require reporting of biogenic emissions — emissions from the combustion, consumption or biodegradation of biomass and biomethane — separate from reporting of Scope 1,2 and 3 emissions.33 However, CH 4 and N 2 O emissions from biogenic sources, and all fossil fuel and industrial GHG emissions that occur in the life cycle of biogenic products or activities other than at the point of combustion, consumption or degradation such as emissions from processing, transportation or upstream production of biomass must still be included within the relevant Scope 1, 2 or 3 emission inventories.34 Similar to reporting Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, companies must disclosure quantification methods, emission factors, and other data sources used for calculating biogenic emissions. CARB provides flexibility when it comes to the quantification methods used. For example, companies who already report biogenic emissions under the MRR can use the quantification method employed for MRR reporting. For other reporting entities, the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard Guidance is being recommended but other methodologies may be used.35 Bottom line is that CARB expects disclosure of the methodology ultimately selected by a reporting entity.

Recalculation of Previous Year Data: CARB flagged the possibility that the GHG emissions calculated for a prior year may be impacted by a reporting entity’s change in corporate structure or accounting methods despite no change in actual emissions occurring. In this instance, CARB proposes that reporting entities treat their first reporting year as their base year in accordance with Chapter 5 of GHG-P Corporate Standard and will require entities to determine whether the cumulative effect of the changes would result in greater than 5 percent of their total GHG emissions for that base year. If this threshold is met, then CARB proposes to require that all emissions shall be recalculated for all affected reporting years and the updated emissions data for those impacted years must be included in the next annual SB 253 report along with a summary of the changes leading to the recalculation.36

Emissions Reductions or Removals Reporting: CARB expressed support for voluntary reporting of voluntary investments (e.g., carbon credits, offsets), management activities (e.g., land management practices / biological GHG sequestration) or other activities that result in emissions reductions or removals. If such voluntary disclosures are made, they must be reported separately from Scope 1, 2 and/or 3 emissions.37

Supplemental Information Section: CARB has proposed to allow reporting entities to include a separate supplemental information section within GHG emissions reports that allows reporting entities to provide any additional qualitative or quantitative information related to their operations or climate impacts.38

CARB Plans Continued Public Engagement With Upcoming SB 253 Listening Sessions

In addition to seeking written comments, CARB is holding six listening sessions over the next couple of months for various stakeholders and sectors. The listening sessions will not present any new information, but are an opportunity to present any feedback to CARB and to connect with other participants. The agency plans to break down the sessions as follows:

August 5: Data Users & Public Interest Stakeholders

August 12: Manufacturing, Industrial, Fuel & Life Sciences

August 19: Agriculture, Food, Beverage & Forestry

August 26: Energy, Utilities, Transportation, Logistics & Waste Management

September 2: Retail, Consumer Goods, Technology & Commercial Services

September 9: Banking, Finance, & Insurance

Companies potentially subject to SB 253 should consider engaging in the comment process, particularly with respect to Scope 3 reporting obligations, proposed accounting methods and third-party assurance requirements, all of which may have significant operational and compliance implications. CARB is especially interested in comments regarding the clarity and specificity of the general reporting requirements, as well as financial impacts (including benefits) of GHG reporting.39 CARB maintains resources and guidance published to date on its website.

Footnotes

1. CARB, Climate Disclosure Meetings and Workshops, https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/our-work/programs/corporate-ghg-reporting/climate-disclosure-meetings-and-workshops

2. CARB, SB 253 Public Workshop: California Corporate Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (Jul. 21, 2026) at 4, https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/sites/default/files/2026-07/SB_253_Presentation_July_2026.pdf (“CARB Slide Deck”).

3. CARB Slide Deck at 6-7.

4. CARB Slide Deck at 5, 9, 10.

5. https://ghgprotocol.org/about-us.

6. CARB Slide Deck at 12.

7. CARB Slide Deck at 9.

8. See Bracewell’s prior update at https://www.bracewell.com/resources/carb-seeks-comment-on-latest-ghg-reporting-program-proposals-following-public-workshop/ and more information at https://bracewell.ceros.site/esg-for-directors.

9. Draft Scope 1 and 2 GHG Reporting Template available here: https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/our-work/programs/corporate-ghg-reporting/resources.

10. CARB Slide Deck at 26.

11. CARB Slide Deck at 26.

12. Id.

13. The GHG Protocol held public consultations regarding revisions to Scope 2 Guidance from October 20, 2025 to January 31, 2026. See https://ghgprotocol.org/feedback-opportunities.

14. CARB Slide Deck at 27.

15. CARB Slide Deck at 27.

16. CARB Slide Deck at 29. Reporting entities may voluntarily disclose emissions from Category 2 (Capital Goods), Category 4 (Upstream Transportation and Distribution), Category 8 (Upstream Leased Assets), Category 9 (Downstream Transportation and Distribution), Category 10 (Processing of Sold Products), Category 11 (Use of Sold Products), Category 12 (End-of-Life Treatment of Sold Products), Category 13 (Downstream Leased Assets), Category 14 (Franchises), and Category 15 (Investments), as identified in the Scope 3 Standard.

17. CARB Slide Deck at 28.

18. CARB Slide Deck at 30.

19. Health and Safety Code §38532; CARB Slide Deck at 32.

20. CARB Slide Deck at 33.

21. CARB Slide Deck at 34.

22. CARB Slide Deck at 36.

23. CARB Slide Deck at 13.

24. CARB Slide Deck at 14.

25. Id.

26. CARB Slide Deck at 21.

27. GHG-P June 2022 Scope 3 Frequently Asked Questions, https://ghgprotocol.org/sites/default/files/2022-12/Scope%203%20Detailed%20FAQ.pdf

28. CARB Slide Deck at 18.

29. California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006 (AB 32); https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/our-work/programs/mandatory-greenhouse-gas-emissions-reporting/about.

30. CARB Slide Deck at 19.

31. Id. at 19-20.

32. Id. at 20.

33. CARB Slide Deck at 16.

34. Id.

35. Id.

36. CARB Slide Deck at 22.

37. CARB Slide Deck at 17.

38. CARB Slide Deck at 24.