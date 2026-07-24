A Quiet Rule Change And The Long View Of Western Forests

Forest products run on a different clock than most industries. A land-based decision made today will not affect a mill next quarter or even next year. But it can shape what can be harvested, where, and at what cost twenty years from now.

Forests operate on the same horizon. Habitat lost, fragmented, restored, or protected today can determine which plants and animals remain on the landscape decades from now. That is the lens through which to view the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s new final rule, “Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Regulations for Designating Critical Habitat,” RIN 1018–BI76.

The rule is procedural and unlikely to immediately alter operations or habitat when it becomes effective on August 20, 2026. Over time, however, it will influence where critical habitat boundaries are drawn, and, in turn, can affect both the future timber sale supply available to Western mills and the habitat available to species already under pressure.

Under RIN 1018–BI76, timber companies, landowners, states, counties, and forest collaboratives have the opportunity to present credible information about the real-world consequences of including a specific area in a critical habitat designation. Evidence of a meaningful economic or other relevant impact now requires Fish and Wildlife to conduct an exclusion analysis and weigh the benefits of excluding the area against the conservation benefits of including it. If the agency concludes that the benefits of exclusion outweigh the benefits of inclusion, the area must be excluded unless leaving it undesignated will result in the species’ extinction. Fish and Wildlife retains discretion in deciding credibility, meaningful impact, and in weighing competing benefits.

For those who harvest and process timber from federal lands, future critical habitat boundaries can affect timber sale acreage, harvest prescriptions, road access, seasonal operating windows, and mitigation requirements through federal planning and consultation. For plants and wildlife, those same boundaries may determine whether important breeding, migration, feeding, or recovery areas receive the added protection that comes with a critical habitat designation.

The rule’s significance will not be visible for years. One designation will have little immediate effect. Across years of forest planning, project development, consultation, litigation, and land management, however, these decisions accumulate.

Timber is an exercise in the long view, but so is conservation. Trees planted, managed, protected, harvested, or left inaccessible today shape the mills, communities, watersheds, and ecosystems of the future. The most consequential opportunity to be heard on these boundaries arises long before the impact appears, while the map is still being drawn.

This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Forestry law is fact-specific, and readers should consult qualified legal counsel regarding their individual circumstances.