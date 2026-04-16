FAO Development Law Service Will Hold April 30 Webinar On The Rights Of Nature

The Food and Agriculture Organization's Development Law Service is hosting a webinar to explore the emerging legal concept of Rights of Nature and its intersection with critical areas including water resources, Indigenous Peoples' rights, biodiversity, and sustainable food systems. Legal experts will provide analytical insights through case studies and examine how this evolving framework connects to FAO's mandate for environmental protection and land tenure.

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The Development Law Service (LEGN) of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will hold a webinar on April 30, 2026, at 14:30 (CEST) aimed at enhancing awareness and understanding of the legal concept of the Rights of Nature. According to FAO, the webinar will clarify the concept of Rights of Nature, highlight relevant jurisprudential and legislative developments across jurisdictions, and explore potential linkages with LEGN’s thematic areas, including water resources, environmental protection, Indigenous Peoples’ rights, biodiversity, land tenure, and human rights, as well as FAO’s broader mandate for sustainable food systems. Ludovica Bussoletti, Co-founder and Chief Legal Officer of the Bettersea Power Startup, will lead the webinar, providing “an impartial and analytical overview of the legal meaning of the Rights of Nature, illustrated with case studies.” Lola Nihote, Consultant, LEGN, will share her practical experience in this area, including her work within the Sustainable Wildlife Management (SWM) Programme and beyond FAO. Questions and related issues may be submitted prior to the webinar.

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