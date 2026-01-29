2026 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards Nominations Due By January 31, 2026

Do you know of a company that is innovating in ways that make chemistry safer, cleaner, and more sustainable? The American Chemical Society (ACS) is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards. Winning a Green Chemistry Challenge Award is not just an honor; it is a catalyst for visibility, credibility, and environmental impact. Since 1996, 155 organizations and individuals have been recognized for innovations that reduce hazardous substances, conserve resources, and deliver economic benefits. The ten award categories for 2026 include:

Focus Area 1: Greener Synthetic Pathway in the Synthesis of Pharmaceuticals;

Focus Area 2: Greener Synthetic Pathway in the Manufacture of Agrochemicals;

Focus Area 3: Greener Synthetic Pathway in the Manufacture of Specialty Chemicals;

Focus Area 4: Product, Chemical, and Process Design for Circularity or Degradability;

Focus Area 5: Design and Manufacture of Materials for Energy Applications;

Focus Area 6: Efficient and Impactful Valorization of Biomass;

Focus Area 7: Design of Safer Chemicals;

Small Business (for a technology in any of the seven focus areas developed by a small business) (a small business, for purposes of this award, must have annual sales of less than $40 million U.S., including all domestic and foreign sales by the company, its subsidiaries, and its parent company);

Climate Change (for a technology in any of the seven focus areas that can prevent or reduce greenhouse gas emissions); and

Academic Award (Fundamental Research that can Enable Real-World Solutions) under one of the seven focus areas.

To be eligible for an award, a nominated technology must meet the scope of the Green Chemistry Challenge Awards program by meeting each of the following criteria:

It must be a green chemistry technology with a significant chemistry component;

It must include source reduction;

Its sponsor must be an eligible entity (companies, individuals, academic institutions (including state and tribal universities), nonprofit and not-for-profit organizations, and their representatives);

It must have a significant milestone in its development within the past five years;

It must have a significant U.S. component; and

; and It must fit within at least one of the seven focus areas of the program.

More information about the requirements is available in the Nomination Package. A recording of ACS's informational webinar Inside the Green Chemistry Challenge Awards: 2026 Updates & Application Tips is available now. Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) was pleased to present the "31st Annual Green Chemistry Challenge Awards: New Categories and Expanded Opportunities" webinar with ACS on December 4, 2026, providing additional information about the opportunities available in this year's awards. B&C is a proud Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards. Nominations are due January 31, 2026.

