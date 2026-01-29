ARTICLE
29 January 2026

Addressing State And Local Failures To Rebuild Los Angeles After Wildfire Disasters (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration to override state and local permitting processes that delay Los Angeles wildfire disaster rebuilding and replace them...
United States Environment
Directs the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration to override state and local permitting processes that delay Los Angeles wildfire disaster rebuilding and replace them with a federal self-certification system for compliance with health and safety standards. Orders federal agencies to accelerate environmental reviews, streamline regulatory approvals, and strengthen oversight of disaster funds to ensure faster reconstruction of homes and businesses in wildfire-affected areas of Los Angeles.

The order requires proposed permitting regulations within 30 days, final regulations within 90 days, legislative proposals within 90 days, an initial grant funding review within 30 days, a federal audit within 60 days, and administrative enforcement actions within 30 days after the audit is completed.

Additional Documentation

