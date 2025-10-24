ARTICLE
24 October 2025

AI's Double-Edged Sword: Navigating Environmental Impact And Opportunity (Podcast)

SP
Sive, Paget & Riesel

Contributor

Sive, Paget & Riesel logo
For over sixty years, Sive, Paget & Riesel has been a recognized leader in environmental law and litigation, municipal and land use law. The firm has unparalleled experience assisting clients in environmental review, brownfield cleanup and redevelopment, environmental permitting, and supporting corporate transactions with due diligence reviews and risk assessments.
Explore Firm Details
Hosted by Sive, Paget & Riesel, New York's preeminent environmental law firm for over 60 years, SPRingBoard Environmental Law Podcast is a conversational and interview-based show centralized...
United States Environment
Sive, Paget & Riesel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sive, Paget & Riesel are most popular:
  • within Transport and Finance and Banking topic(s)
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

Hosted by Sive, Paget & Riesel, New York's preeminent environmental law firm for over 60 years, SPRingBoard Environmental Law Podcast is a conversational and interview-based show centralized on a wide spectrum of environmental law-based topics. Guests will include SPR attorneys, topic experts, consultants, activists, professors, environmental lawyers and more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sive, Paget & Riesel
Sive, Paget & Riesel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More