ARTICLE
6 March 2026

Senate Committee Will Hold Legislative Hearing To Examine Draft TSCA Legislation

On March 4, 2026, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) will hold a hearing on a discussion draft...
United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
On March 4, 2026, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) will hold a hearing on a discussion draft of S.__, the Toxic Substances Control Act Fee Reauthorization and Improvement Act of 2026. Witnesses will include:

  • Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.;
  • David Isaacs, Vice President, Government Affairs, Semiconductor Industry Association; and
  • Michal Freedhoff, Ph.D., Senior Policy Advisor, Holland & Knight.

As reported in our January 27, 2026, memorandum, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing on January 22, 2026, on a House bill that would amend many of the key sections of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), including those pertaining to definitions, testing authorities, review of new chemicals, review and management of existing chemicals, TSCA Inventory nomenclature, relationship to other federal laws, citizens' petitions, TSCA fees, and more.

