ARTICLE
18 September 2025

New Mexico Will Hold Informational Webinar On Labeling Requirements For Products Containing PFAS

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
As reported in our April 11, 2025, memorandum, on April 8, 2025, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) signed...
United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

As reported in our April 11, 2025, memorandum, on April 8, 2025, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) signed the Per- and Poly-Fluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Protection Act (HB 212), which will phase out intentionally added PFAS in certain consumer products before banning intentionally added PFAS in most products on January 1, 2032. The Act also requires manufacturers to report information about intentionally added PFAS by January 1, 2027. The Act states that the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board may "adopt rules to carry out the provisions of the Per- and Poly-Fluoroalkyl Substances Protection Act, including requiring the labeling of products in English and Spanish." According to New Mexico Environment Department's (NMED) website, on September 25, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (MDT), NMED will hold an informational webinar on product labeling requirements. To register for the webinar, e-mail NMED-PFAS@env.nm.gov.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More