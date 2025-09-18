New Mexico Will Hold Informational Webinar On Labeling Requirements For Products Containing PFAS

As reported in our April 11, 2025, memorandum, on April 8, 2025, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) signed the Per- and Poly-Fluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Protection Act (HB 212), which will phase out intentionally added PFAS in certain consumer products before banning intentionally added PFAS in most products on January 1, 2032. The Act also requires manufacturers to report information about intentionally added PFAS by January 1, 2027. The Act states that the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board may "adopt rules to carry out the provisions of the Per- and Poly-Fluoroalkyl Substances Protection Act, including requiring the labeling of products in English and Spanish." According to New Mexico Environment Department's (NMED) website, on September 25, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (MDT), NMED will hold an informational webinar on product labeling requirements. To register for the webinar, e-mail NMED-PFAS@env.nm.gov.

